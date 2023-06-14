U.S. Open promos: How to claim the top sportsbook offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s going to be a huge weekend in golf and these U.S. Open promos can help bettors get in on the action. Golf has been in the spotlight recently, but this weekend is all about the U.S. Open.

New players who take advantage of these U.S. Open promos can start off with easy wins. Grab guaranteed bonus bets, no-sweat bets, and other unique sportsbook offers.

U.S. Open Promos Unlock the Top Offers This Weekend

Golf is one of the top stories in sports right now as the PGA, LIV, and PIF take center stage. But while the suits are trying to figure out what golf looks like in the long term, we are happy to enjoy the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win it, but anything can happen this weekend. Jon Rahm is going to be in the mix as well. And we can’t forget Brooks Koepka after his recent PGA Championship. Let’s take a closer look at these U.S. Open promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook Delivers $200 in Instant Bonuses

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo is as straightforward as it gets. Sign up, make a cash deposit, and place a $5 wager on the U.S. Open. This will trigger an instant payout of $200 in bonus bets. There is no need to wait around to see how your original wager fares. These bonus bets will hit your account instantly. As a result, new users will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on any available market.

New users can click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and win $200 in bonus bets for the U.S. Open this weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Go Big With $2,500 No-Sweat Bet

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo provides bettors with a chance to go all in on the U.S. Open this weekend. Sign up and download the app to take advantage of this offer. New users can place an initial wager of up to $2,500 on any game or event. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $2,500 back in bonus bets. That’s where the “no-sweat” nature of this promo comes into play.

To activate this FanDuel Sportsbook promo for the U.S. Open, click here. Start off with a $2,500 no-sweat first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook: How to Activate The “Full Caesar” Promo

As far as promos go, this Caesars Sportsbook offer is unique. The “Full Caesar” promo will start bettors off with a $1,250 first bet for the U.S. Open. But this promo comes with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits so new members can start working toward long-term perks. Add in the daily odds boosts that Caesars Sportsbook rolls out and it’s clear why this is one of the top sportsbooks on the market.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet and other U.S. Open boosts all weekend long.

BetMGM Sportsbook Starts With $1,000 First Bet for the U.S. Open

There are so many different ways to bet on the U.S. Open. That’s where the flexibility of this BetMGM Sportsbook promo comes into play. New players can place a first bet of up to $1,000 on any U.S. Open market. If that bet loses, players will receive an immediate refund in bonus bets. Second chances are rare in sports betting, but this promo breaks the mold.

New users can start off on BetMGM Sportsbook with a $1,000 first bet. Click here to sign up before the U.S. Open tees off.

Bet365 Sportsbook Activates $200 in Guaranteed Bonuses

Bet365 Sportsbook is keeping it simple with a guarantee for bettors. Sign up and place a $1 wager on any U.S. Open market. Win, lose, or draw, bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets when the original wager settles. This is a guaranteed 200-1 payout for new players. The only catch here is that new users will need to wait for the original wager to settle to get the bonus bets. It’s still a phenomenal deal no matter how you look at it.

Use this link to start the sign-up process on bet365 Sportsbook. From there, bet $1 on the U.S. Open to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.