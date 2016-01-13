B.J. Penn wants to fight Nik Lentz at UFC 197

B.J. Penn has had enough of retirement. Again. On Wednesday, the former UFC lightweight champion called out Nik Lentz on …

On Wednesday, the former UFC lightweight champion called out Nik Lentz on his Instagram account.

“This is a formal challenge for Nik Lentz to meet me in the octagon March 5th in Las Vegas,” Penn wrote. “Nik you wrote a silly poem about me making fun of me, you said stuff about me and my parents, and you been making a #bringpennback hashtag, I ask you today to be a man and back up everything you said, talk the talk walk the walk , uncle BJ is mad already.”

UFC 197 is headlined by featherweight champion Conor McGregor vs. lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, with Holly Holm defending her women’s bantamweight title against Miesha Tate.

Penn has called out Lentz before, going back to October of 2015, for what he perceives as slights made toward him.

Penn last fought in July 2014 when he suffered a brutal loss to Frankie Edgar. It was stopped in the third round, but that fight was essentially over in the first as Penn could not stop Edgar.

Penn retired that night, after essentially retiring several years earlier. He ended a year layoff to fight Rory MacDonald in December 2012 and lost that fight in similar fashion. He lasted all three rounds in that bout, though.

Lentz won a split decision over Danny Castillo last month.