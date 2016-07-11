UFC 200: 4 things we learned from UFC’s trio of events

Here’s a look at four takeaways from the busy weekend.

The UFC’s long weekend of fights — three events in three days in Las Vegas — concluded with Saturday night’s milestone UFC 200 pay-per-view. There’s plenty to process from the four championship bouts and other important clashes, so here’s a look at four take-aways from the busy weekend.

Brock’s back

Even as a part-time fighter, part-time pro wrestler who hadn’t competed in 4 1⁄2 years, Brock Lesnar remains a relevant UFC heavyweight.

Lesnar looked impressive in a takedown-heavy win over hard-hitting Mark Hunt, a top 10 big man, at UFC 200. Perhaps the former UFC champion will try his hand against the top five next time — if there is a next time.

Musical belts

Gone are the days of Ronday Rousey lording over her division; Amanda Nunes became the four women’s bantamweight champion in the past 12 months when she submitted Miesha Tate on Saturday.

The lightweight title belt continues its search for a more permanent home, too. Eddie Alvarez’s TKO of Rafael dos Anjos on Friday made him the seventh champion of the past 10 years. Only B.J. Penn’s 26-month reign lasted longer than two years.

There’s plenty of parity at the top of these divisions, making them all the more interesting to follow.

Time for a rematch

With Jose Aldo’s clear win by decision Saturday against Frankie Edgar to claim the interim featherweight title, it’s time for Conor McGregor to finally defend the belt he won from Aldo in December.

Win or lose against Nate Diaz in their anticipated August rematch, McGregor musn’t hold up the division any longer. He has prove that his 13-second KO victory last year was no fluke.

Long may she reign

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one tough woman. She brutalized Claudia Gadelha on Thursday, defeating the top contender for a second time. The strawweight champion ran her perfect record to 12-0, thanks to her epic striking and great gas tank and despite some lackluster takedown defense. There’s a blueprint to beat her, but she’s at least a step ahead of her current competition.