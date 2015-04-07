UFC events in New York ahead of fight night in Newark

Newark again will host a UFC fight card on Saturday, April 18, when Lyoto Machida and Luke Rockhold headline UFC …

Lyoto Machida trains during UFC 175 open workouts at the Fashion Mall on the Las Vegas Strip on July 2, 2014.

Newark again will host a UFC fight card on Saturday, April 18, when Lyoto Machida and Luke Rockhold headline UFC Fight Night on Fox at the Prudential Center.

But, again, many of the fight week events for the public will take place across the city. (New York is the lone state in the country with a ban on mixed martial arts, so no professional MMA fights can occur here.)

Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, April 15

Open workouts from 1-3:30 p.m.

UFC Gym – NYC Soho

277 Canal St., 3rd floor

Scheduled order of workouts: Luke Rockhold, Chris Camozzi, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida.

Thursday, April 16

Ultimate Media Day from noon-2 p.m.

Best Buy Theater – Times Square

1515 Broadway

Participants include UFC president Dana White, Machida, Rockhold, Souza, Camozzi, Cub Swanson, Max Holloway, Felice Herrig and Paige VanZant.

The weigh-ins will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark on Friday at 4 p.m.