UFC Fight Night betting promos, top sportsbook offers

MMA fans can go all in on the action tonight with the latest UFC Fight Night betting promos. There is a great card coming up tonight with big names, up-and-coming fighters, and plenty of storylines.

Activate these UFC Fight Night betting promos to get started with the best offers on the market. These promos come with everything from bonus bets to long-term membership benefits.

UFC Fight Night Betting Promos: Sign Up, Start Winning

UFC Fight Night tonight is headlined by Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos. These are two experienced fighters who always put on a show when they step into the octagon. But again, there are great matchups up and down the card for MMA fans tonight. Sign up with the top sportsbooks and start reaping the rewards of the best UFC Fight Night Betting promos. Here’s a look at the best offers tonight.

Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly on DraftKings Sportsbook

New players who sign up and start betting with DraftKings Sportsbook won’t need to sweat out the fights tonight. Registering an account and placing a $5 wager on any fight will trigger a $150 instant bonus. Bettors will win these bonus bets before the fighters even step into the octagon. It’s as simple as that when it comes to this DraftKings Sportsbook UFC Fight Night betting promo.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook App to Unlock Bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook is a unique place to bet on UFC Fight Night because there are two offers available. Which offer bettors claim depends on the state. New users in most states will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Place a real money wager on any fighter tonight. If that bet loses, players will receive a refund in bonus bets for up to $1,000. Meanwhile, anyone in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, or Tennessee can bet $5 on any fighter to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

Caesars Sportsbook: Score $1,250 UFC Bet Tonight

Caesars Sportsbook will set bettors up with a sportsbook bonus now, daily odds boosts for UFC Fight Night, and long-term membership benefits. Players can start with a $1,250 first bet on any fighter tonight. Additionally, there are a number of UFC Fight Night boosts available in the daily odds boosts section of the app. And of course, new members with Caesars Sportsbook cans tart working toward long-term membership perks with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Get the App, Access $1K First Bet

Sign up and download the BetMGM Sportsbook app for one of the top offers ahead of UFC Fight Night. New players can place a cash wager on any fight tonight. Bettors who place a winning wager will take home straight cash. However, anyone who loses will have a chance to make up for that loss with bonus bets. Players will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets up to $1,000.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $1 on UFC Fight Night, Win $200

This bet365 Sportsbook promo is setting the stage for bettors tonight. Place a $1 wager on any UFC fight tonight. No matter what happens inside the octagon, bettors will receive $200 in bonuses at the end of the bout. Win or lose, these bonus bets will hit your account. From there, new players will have a chance to use these bonuses on everything from UFC and NFL preseason to MLB and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

