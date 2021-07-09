DraftKings UFC Promo Offers 264-1 Odds on McGregor vs. Poirier

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A much hyped UFC 264 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier figures to draw both heavy attention and betting dollars, and DraftKings Sportsbook is ready for the showdown with an outstanding new promo.

With its latest UFC 264 promo, DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new players who sign up before the McGregor-Poirier fight the chance to score crazy 264-1 odds on either fighter to register a first-round knockout.

A quick history lesson shows that this fight is essentially a toss up. McGregor struck first back in 2014, but Poirer returned the favor to even things up earlier this year. Now, the two meet again on Saturday night, with each man looking for the final say in their long and storied rivalry.

Click here to get 264-1 odds ahead of UFC 264 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

264-1 odds on McGregor-Poirier at DraftKings

Whereas other UFC 264 promos offer enhanced odds on the fight’s winner, DraftKings is taking a different approach. Its boost centers on the ability of either fighter to end things quickly with +264000 odds boost on either man to produce a first-round knockout.

Given both McGregor and Poirier are among the sport’s most powerful fighters, it’s an outcome most definitely in play. And history supports this assertion.

The first meeting between these two fighters took place back in 2014. That one lasted just 1 minute and 46 seconds after McGregor went on the attack. The second meeting, one that took place more than six years later, ended when Poirier exacted revenge by delivering a second-round TKO.

While the second fight wouldn’t have cashed this boost, it further demonstrated the aggressive nature of the two fighters, and signals a strong possibility of an early outcome this time around. With DraftKings Sportsbook offering no-brainer 264-1 odds on a quick decision, there’s virtually no downside in this low-risk, high-reward bonus offer.

How to get this UFC 264 promo at DraftKings

If you’re looking for one of the best UFC 264 promos available across the legal sports betting market, DratKings has it. Here’s how to make sure you get it.

to register and activate this offer. Complete a brief registration process. It only takes a moment. Make a first deposit into a new sportsbook account. A $5 minimum deposit is required in order to activate this UFC 264 bonus. A variety of deposit options exist, although the most popular include PayPal, online checking, debit card, credit card and more.

Opt-in and select this bonus in the bet slip. This offer carries a $1 maximum bet and will pay $264 if it hits. The bonus will be issued by DraftKings within a few hours of the event’s conclusion.

New players who are located in states such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Colorado, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, among other states, can jump into the mix.

Other Ways to Win

Beyond this bonus, DraftKings offers players a variety of other ways to maximize their earnings before and during UFC 264. Check out these bonuses:

Aljamain Sterling’s Picks: Max Griffin and Tai Tuivasa both to win (boosted to +190)

Brendan Schaub’s Picks: Conor McGregor, Stephen Thompson, and Tai Tuivasa all to win (boosted to +565)

