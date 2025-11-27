Underdog Promo Code AMNY: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL Thanksgiving Matchups

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New daily fantasy players will have the chance to secure a $100 Thanksgiving bonus with Underdog promo code AMNY. Create a new account and start with a $5 pick on any of Thursday’s NFL games to win the bonus. Click here to activate this offer.

New players who take advantage of this promo will receive 10 $10 bonus entries. From there, start making picks on Lions-Packers, Cowboys-Chiefs or Ravens-Bengals. Each bonus entry is an opportunity to win straight cash.

Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to be a football fan. All three games include teams with Super Bowl aspirations. In fact, even the worst team playing — the Cincinnati Bengals — will receive a lift with Joe Burrow returning to action. Underdog will have tons of ways to make picks on these Thanksgiving NFL games.

Register with Underdog promo code AMNY and turn a $5 pick into $100 in bonus entries. Click here to start the registration process.

Underdog Promo Code AMNY: Claim $100 NFL Bonus

Guarantees are few and far between in sports, but this Underdog promo delivers. Create a new account and start with a $5 pick on any Thanksgiving game. That will be enough to secure $100 in total bonuses.

There are multiple ways to build entries on Underdog. Start with a standard contest and make two or more picks. Players will need to win on all the picks to win cash.

Flex entries are slightly different because players can still win if one pick on the entry misses. However, players will receive a lower payout if every pick hits. Choose higher or lower on your favorite NFL players and build standard and flex entries throughout the weekend.

Thanksgiving NFL Matchups

There is no shortage of star power in these Thanksgiving matchups. The quarterbacks alone are enough reason to tune into these games in between plates of turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes. New daily fantasy players can choose higher or lower on stats for Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and even Joe Burrow as he returns to the field for the first time since Week 2.

There are playoff implications in all three of these games as we inch closer to the end of the regular season. Take a quick look at the Thanksgiving matchups out there.

Detroit Lions (7-4) vs. Green Bay Packers (7-3-1)

Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-5)

Baltimore Ravens (6-5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3-8)

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code AMNY

