Underdog Promo Code AMNY: Claim $75 Bonus for College Football + NFL Wild Card Picks

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There is no shortage of options for football fans this weekend and Underdog promo code AMNY will raise the bar with a $75 bonus. This is an opportunity for players to start making picks on the College Football Playoff and NFL Wild Card Weekend. Click here to activate this offer.

Set up a new account and start with a $5 pick on any game in any sport. This will unlock a $75 bonus for players to use on the CFP, NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Underdog should be a go-to option for daily fantasy players this weekend and throughout 2026. Anyone who signs up with this promo will have a chance to get off to a fast start. Don’t miss out on this $75 bonus ahead of seven different college football and NFL games.

Click here to redeem Underdog promo code AMNY and use a $5 play to secure a $75 bonus.

Underdog Promo Code AMNY: How to Sign Up

Let’s take a quick look at how to sign up with Underdog:

Click here , input promo code AMNY and fill out the required information sections.

, input promo code AMNY and fill out the required information sections. After setting up a new user profile, make a cash deposit of $10 or more using any of the preferred payment methods.

Start with a $5 play on the NFL, College Football Playoff or any other sport to secure a $75 bonus.

Use these bonuses to make picks and win cash throughout the weekend.

Claim $75 Bonus With Underdog Promo Code AMNY

There are no hoops to jump through when it comes to this Underdog promo. Creating an account and making a $5 pick will be enough to lock in this $75 bonus. The outcome of the original pick won’t make a difference when it comes to this bonus.

The Peach Bowl is the marquee matchup on Friday night. Indiana and Oregon are playing for a spot in the national championship against Miami. Underdog will have a variety of ways to make picks on this matchup, but it all starts with this $75 bonus.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Preview

We also expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL Wild Card Weekend matchups. The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks will enjoy the bye week as 12 other teams try to extend their seasons for at least another week. Sign up with Underdog, grab this $75 promo and start making picks on the NFL. Here is a look at the full Wild Card Weekend schedule:

Saturday: #4 Carolina Panthers vs. #5 Los Angeles Rams

Saturday: #2 Chicago Bears vs. #7 Green Bay Packers

Sunday: #3 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. #6 Buffalo Bills

Sunday: #3 Philadelphia Eagles vs. #6 San Francisco 49ers

Sunday: #2 New England Patriots vs. #7 Los Angeles Chargers

Monday: #4 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. #5 Houston Texans

Underdog Predict is Live

There is no sign-up bonus available, but sports fans can sign up with Underdog Predict. Make picks on your favorite teams, players and sporting events in select states (AL, AK, AR, CA, DC, FL GA, KS, MN, MS, MO, NE, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI and WY).