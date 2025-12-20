Underdog Promo Code AMNY: Claim $75 Bonus for Saturday NFL, College Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Daily fantasy players can take advantage of Underdog promo code AMNY this weekend. This is an opportunity to secure a no-brainer bonus for the College Football Playoff and NFL Week 16. Activate this offer by clicking here .

Set up a new account and start with a $5 play on the NFL, college football, college basketball, NBA or any other sport. This will unlock a $75 bonus no matter what happens on the original wager.

Instead of rolling the dice on the games this weekend, players can start with a guaranteed $75 bonus. From there, start making picks on the NFL, College Football Playoff and more. Choose higher or lower on your favorite NFL stars like Saquon Barkley, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams and A.J. Brown. Let’s take a closer look at how new players can sign up and start reaping the rewards.

Click here to activate Underdog promo code AMNY and use a $5 play to win $75 in bonuses.

Underdog Promo Code AMNY: Play $5, Win $75 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code AMNY New User Offer Make a $5 Pick, Win $75 in Bonuses Bonus Last Verified On December 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Daily fantasy players have an opportunity to get a feel for the Underdog app. Create a new account and start with a $5 play on any sport. That will be enough to secure the $75 in bonuses.

There are multiple ways to make picks on Underdog. Create a standard entry by choosing higher or lower on multiple player markets. New users will need to pick correctly on each leg to win with a standard entry.

Anyone who wants to take a different route can opt for the flexed entries. These types of entries don’t need each leg to hit, but they offer an overall lower payout.

How to Sign Up With Underdog Promo Code AMNY

Creating a new account on Underdog will unlock this $75 bonus in time for Saturday’s College Football Playoff and NFL games. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click here and input promo code AMNY to qualify for this offer.

and input promo code AMNY to qualify for this offer. After reaching a sign-up landing page, fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Start with a $5 play on any market this weekend to secure $75 in bonuses.

Use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball and more.

Saturday Football Matchups

Although this Underdog promo is a flexible offer that applies to a wide range of markets, we expect to see a lot of interest in football. Daily fantasy players can start creating entries on any of the three College Football Playoff games:

#7 Texas A&M vs. #10 Miami (winner faces #2 Ohio State)

$6 Ole Miss vs. #11 Tulane (winner faces #3 Georgia)

#5 Oregon vs. #12 James Madison (winner faces #4 Texas Tech)

#9 Alabama beat #8 Oklahoma (will face #1 Indiana)

There are also two NFL Week 16 matchups on Saturday. Start using the $75 bonus to win cash and build a bankroll for the rest of the weekend:

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Underdog Predict is Live

Underdog Predict is now live in some states without daily fantasy sports. There is no sign-up bonus, but players can get started with a new account and pick teams, players and events.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.