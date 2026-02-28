Underdog Promo Code AMNY: Get $75 Bonus for Kansas vs. Arizona, College Basketball Picks

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With marquee matchups like Kansas facing Arizona and Texas Tech battling Iowa State highlighting the schedule, now is the perfect time to redeem Underdog promo code AMNY. This welcome offer is designed specifically for new users, allowing you to sign up and play a first entry of just $5 to instantly unlock $75 in bonus entries.

You can utilize these funds immediately on these featured showdowns or apply them to any other game on the extensive college basketball slate. There are tons of Saturday options in college basketball and the NBA. Underdog should be a go-to option for daily fantasy players this weekend.

Underdog Promo Code AMNY for College Basketball

With the college basketball season heating up and conference play intensifying, Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) provides an exciting way to engage with the action. Whether you are eyeing the high point totals in the Kansas vs. Arizona matchup or analyzing the defensive gridlock expected between Texas Tech and Iowa State, Underdog’s welcome offer gives you a substantial head start.

The current promotion is straightforward: by playing just $5 on your first entry, you secure $75 in bonus entries to use across the platform. Below is a quick snapshot of the offer details and eligibility requirements:

New users looking to get in on the action can take advantage of the latest Underdog promo code to secure a guaranteed bonus. The current welcome offer is simple and lucrative: sign up and play a first entry of just $5 to instantly receive $75 in bonus entries. This allows you to turn a small initial play into a substantial bankroll to use on the upcoming college basketball slate.

It is important to note that this promotion is reserved for new Underdog customers only. To claim the bonus funds, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of registration.

Best College Basketball Options

With a loaded slate of conference clashes and marquee non-conference matchups, the player prop market is buzzing with activity. If you are looking to utilize your promo on the upcoming games, here are the top five players with the highest point projections on the board:

Christian Anderson (Texas Tech) @ Iowa State: 20.5 Points

@ Iowa State: Darryn Peterson (Kansas) @ Arizona: 18.5 Points

@ Arizona: Brayden Burries (Arizona) vs. Kansas: 16.5 Points

vs. Kansas: Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s) vs. Villanova: 15.5 Points

vs. Villanova: Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State) vs. Texas Tech: 15.5 Points

Securing Underdog Promo Code AMNY

Getting in on the college basketball action is simple. New users can unlock the welcome offer and start building pick’em slips for the biggest matchups by following these steps:

Register: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Enter Code: Ensure you use Promo Code AMNY during the sign-up process. Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the secure payment methods available. Play: Submit a first entry of at least $5. Receive Bonus: Once these steps are complete, your account will be credited with $75 in bonus entries.

Choosing Your Strategy: Standard vs. Flex

When utilizing your entries, you have two distinct ways to play based on your risk tolerance: