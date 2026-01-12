Underdog Promo Code AMNY: Get $75 Bonus for NFL Playoffs Picks This Week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Kick off a new week with Underdog promo code AMNY and lock in a $75 bonus. New daily fantasy players can secure this no-brainer bonus for the NFL playoffs, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. Click here to redeem this offer.

Set up a new account and start with a $5 pick on the NFL or any other available market. This will unlock a $75 bonus no matter the outcome of the original pick. Although there are tons of options available for daily fantasy players, the NFL is taking center stage on Monday night.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the red-hot Houston Texans in the final game of Wild Card Weekend. The winner will advance to face the New England Patriots next week. New players who activate this Underdog promo can go all in on Steelers vs. Texans.

Click here to activate Underdog promo code AMNY and use a $5 pick to secure a $75 bonus.

Underdog Promo Code AMNY Delivers $75 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code AMNY New User Offer Make a $5 Pick, Win $75 in Bonuses Bonus Last Verified On January 12, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

There is nothing complicated about this Underdog promo. This is an opportunity to secure $75 in bonuses with any $5 pick. Remember, the outcome of that initial $5 play will have no impact on this bonus.

From there, start using these bonuses to make picks and win cash. Players will have the chance to test out the Underdog app, which is available for iOS via the App Store or Android via the Google Play Store.

In addition to this Monday Night Football matchup, there are a ton of NBA options for new players on Underdog:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics (Peacock)

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Getting Started With Underdog Promo Code AMNY

Setting up a new account on Underdog is the only way to unlock this offer. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to qualify for this promo:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Apply promo code AMNY and answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Make a $5 pick on any game to secure a $75 guaranteed bonus.

Use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Steelers vs. Texans Preview

The Houston Texans are on a nine-game winning streak, but will have to go on the road on Monday night. Houston’s dominant defense is led by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter off the edges. Will the pass-rushing duo be able to get to Aaron Rodgers?

The Steelers needed some luck with a missed field goal to win the AFC North, but they have won four of their last five games. Anyone who activates this Underdog promo will have the chance to make picks on stars like Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, D.K. Metcalf, Woody Marks, Jaylen Warren and more.