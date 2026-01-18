Underdog Promo Code AMNY: Get $75 Fantasy Entries Bonus for NFL Divisional Round

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with Underdog promo code AMNY and start making picks on the NFL Divisional Round. This is an opportunity for players to secure fantasy entries for either NFL game on Sunday. Click here to activate this offer.

Set up a new account and start with a $5 fantasy play. No matter what happens on that initial play, new users will receive $75 in fantasy entries.

Although these fantasy entries apply to sports like the NBA, NHL, college football and college basketball, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday. Start building entries on Patriots-Texans and Bears-Rams. Underdog will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

Underdog Promo Code AMNY Delivers $75 Fantasy Bonus

Picking winners in fantasy isn’t always easy, but this Underdog promo provides new players with a head start. Remember, any $5 fantasy play will be enough to lock in this $75 bonus. New users will receive $75 in fantasy entries to use on Sunday’s NFL games or any other available market.

Create standard entries with these bonuses. Players will need to choose correctly on every pick in a standard entry to win cash. On the other hand, players can opt for flexed entries with lower overall payouts, but opportunities to win even if you miss on a pick or two.

NFL Playoffs Update

The top seeds took care of business on Saturday with the Denver Broncos beating the Buffalo Bills in overtime and the Seattle Seahawks smashing the San Francisco 49ers. The two winners on Sunday will need to go to Denver and Seattle next weekend.

Drake Maye will look to continue his incredible sophomore season, but this Houston Texans defense is dominant off the edge with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams and Matthew Stafford will go back-and-forth in the second game of this Sunday NFL Divisional doubleheader. Underdog will have tons of different ways to build entries on Patriots-Texans and Bears-Rams.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code AMNY

Setting up a new account on Underdog is the only way to lock in these bonuses. New players can create an account and start reaping the rewards in a few simple steps:

Click here and input promo code AMNY to redeem this offer.

and input promo code AMNY to redeem this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Make a $5 fantasy play to secure $75 in fantasy entries.

Use these fantasy entries to make picks on the NFL Divisional Round games.

Underdog Predict is Live

Underdog Predict is live and sports fans can start making predictions on the biggest teams, players and events. There is no sign-up bonus available, but new users in select states can register (AL, AK, AR, CA, DC, FL GA, KS, MN, MS, MO, NE, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WY).