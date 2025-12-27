Underdog Promo Code AMNY: Play $5, Get $75 Bonus for NFL Week 17 Picks

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Chargers and Texans will continue NFL Week 17 action Saturday and Underdog promo code AMNY will dish out a play $5, get $75 bonus on this game and the Saturday night showdown between the Packers and Ravens.

Underdog Promo Code AMNY for NFL Week 17 Picks

This welcome bonus provides an excellent opportunity for new players to get started. By using the promo code, a small initial play of just $5 is transformed into a significant $75 in bonus entries, giving you plenty of chances to make picks on the upcoming Texans vs. Chargers contest.

This structure is perfect for exploring the player statistics available for this matchup. For instance, you could use one entry to make a pick on whether Chargers QB Justin Herbert will exceed his 211.5 passing yards line, another on C.J. Stroud’s passing performance, and still have more entries to use on players like Omarion Hampton, Nico Collins, or Ladd McConkey.

How the Underdog Promo Code Works

This welcome offer for new Underdog customers is designed for immediate value. After signing up with promo code AMNY and making an initial play of at least $5, your account will instantly be credited with $75 in bonus entries. This structure allows you to spread your picks across various player statistics and contests, including the full slate of options for the upcoming NFL schedule.

Specific qualification criteria for any offers, such as new user status, age requirements (e.g., 18+, 21+ in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Virginia; 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska), or location in states where Underdog operates, are not available. Once you receive your bonus entries, you can immediately put them to use on the Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers game on December 27. This provides a fantastic, low-risk way to explore the platform and make multiple picks on the key players in this exciting conference matchup.

Texans vs. Chargers Picks

The Houston Texans will travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers in a conference matchup on Saturday, December 27, 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 PM PST at the impressive SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Though the stadium features a roof, its unique design classifies it as an outdoor venue, providing protection from the elements for the players and the 70,240 fans in attendance.

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers Statistics & Analysis

As we look at the player statistics for this contest, the quarterback duel between C.J. Stroud and Justin Herbert stands out. Both passers have similar lines, but their season averages tell a slightly different story. On the ground, rookie Omarion Hampton looks to continue his solid campaign for the Chargers.

C.J. Stroud (HOU): 219 Passing Yards

219 Passing Yards Justin Herbert (LAC): 211.5 Passing Yards

211.5 Passing Yards Nico Collins (HOU): 63.5 Receiving Yards

63.5 Receiving Yards Omarion Hampton (LAC): 62.5 Rushing Yards

62.5 Rushing Yards Jo’Quavious Marks (HOU): 48.5 Rushing Yards

48.5 Rushing Yards Ladd McConkey (LAC): 41.5 Receiving Yards

41.5 Receiving Yards Dalton Schultz (HOU): 40.5 Receiving Yards

40.5 Receiving Yards Quentin Johnston (LAC): 34.5 Receiving Yards

34.5 Receiving Yards Keenan Allen (LAC): 34.5 Receiving Yards

34.5 Receiving Yards Jayden Higgins (HOU): 25.5 Receiving Yards

When analyzing the quarterback lines, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has a passing yards market set at 211.5. This season, Herbert has been averaging 232.7 passing yards per game, comfortably above his total for this matchup. For the Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud’s passing yards market is set at 220.5. His performance this season has been remarkably consistent with that number, as he is averaging 219.0 passing yards per game, making his line a true toss-up based on season-long production.

How to Activate This Underdog Promo Code Offer

Claiming your $75 bonus for the Texans vs. Chargers game is a simple process. Follow these steps to get started, place your first entry, and instantly receive your bonus.

Create Your Underdog Account: Begin by registering a new account. During this process, you will be prompted to enter a promo code. Make sure to use code AMNY to qualify for the offer. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and eligibility. Make Your First Deposit: Information regarding initial deposit requirements, such as a minimum of $5, for account setup is not available. Underdog offers several secure payment methods to fund your account quickly and safely. Place Your $5 Entry: Details on how to trigger a bonus, including placing an entry of at least $5, are not available. You can build your entry with player statistics from the Texans vs. Chargers game. You have a couple of options for how you structure your picks: Standard Entry: Requirements for a ‘Standard Entry’ type, such as needing at least two picks, are not available. Conditions for winning a full payout, such as requiring all selections to be correct, are not available. For instance, you could make a Standard entry by picking Justin Herbert to exceed 211.5 passing yards and Nico Collins to exceed 63.5 receiving yards.

Requirements for a ‘Standard Entry’ type, such as needing at least two picks, are not available. Conditions for winning a full payout, such as requiring all selections to be correct, are not available. For instance, you could make a Standard entry by picking to exceed 211.5 passing yards and to exceed 63.5 receiving yards. Flex Entry: Information regarding creating a ‘Flex entry,’ including the requirement for three or more picks, is not available. This format provides a safety net, as you can still receive a payout even if one of your selections is incorrect. Instantly Receive Your Bonus: After submitting your qualifying $5 entry, $75 in bonus entries will be credited to your account immediately. You can use these bonus entries on any available contests.

Information regarding the availability of any offer, including specific age (e.g., 18+/19+/21+ depending on state) and location requirements for new users, is not available.