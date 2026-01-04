Underdog Promo Code AMNY: Snag Play $5, Get $75 Bonus for NFL Week 18

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Daily fantasy players can gear up for Sunday’s NFL slate with Underdog promo code AMNY. Secure a guaranteed $75 bonus and start making picks on Ravens-Steelers, Colts-Texans, Falcons-Saints or any other game. Click here to activate this offer.

New players who redeem this offer can start with a $5 pick on the NFL or any other available market. This will unlock a $75 bonus no matter the outcome of the original pick.

Setting up a new account on Underdog is the only way to activate this offer. New players can start with a $75 bonus to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football, boxing, UFC, soccer and more. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Underdog Promo Code AMNY: Play $5, Win $75 Bonus

Simplicity is key when it comes to this new promo from Underdog. Sign up and start with a $5 pick on the NFL or any other sport. That will be enough to secure the $75 bonus. Think of this as a guaranteed head start for first-time players.

New users can use different types of entries and win cash on Underdog. Standard entries include multiple picks. Players will need to pick correctly on each pick to win a standard entry. Flexed entries offer overall lower payouts, but players can secure payouts even if some picks on the entry miss.

Getting Started With Underdog Promo Code AMNY

Setting up a new account on Underdog and making that initial $5 pick is all it takes to win on Sunday. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here , apply promo code AMNY and answer the necessary information sections to create a new profile.

, apply promo code AMNY and answer the necessary information sections to create a new profile. Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.)

Make a $5 pick on the NFL or any other sport to secure $75 in guaranteed bonuses.

Sunday Night Football: Win or Go Home

The NFL is saving the best game for last on Sunday. Heated AFC North rivals will play with the division title and a trip to the playoffs on the line. Will Lamar Jackson return from injury and lead Baltimore back to the playoffs for the fourth straight season or will Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers steal the show in Pittsburgh? Underdog will have tons of ways to make picks on this win-or-go-home Sunday Night Football matchup.

Make Picks With Underdog Predict

Underdog Predict is live and sports fans can sign up ahead of Sunday’s NFL games. Make picks on your favorite players, teams and events. There is no sign-up bonus available, but players in a wide range of states can sign up and start making picks (AL, AK, AR, CA, DC, FL GA, KS, MN, MS, MO, NE, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WY).