Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Fantasy Bonus for UFC 325, NBA This Weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Daily fantasy players can register with Underdog promo code WTOP and claim $75 in fantasy entries. This is an opportunity to start making picks on the NBA, UFC 325, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. Click here to get in on the action.

Create a new account and start with a $5 play. No matter what happens to the original entry, new users will receive $75 in fantasy entries. From there, use these entries to make picks on UFC 325 or any other available market.

There should be something for everyone on Saturday. Basketball fans can make picks and build entries on the NBA or college basketball. There are a ton of NHL games as well. We expect to see a lot of interest in the UFC 325 fights. Underdog will have tons of ways for players to sign up and start locking in these rewards.

Click here and apply Underdog promo code WTOP. From there, make a $5 play to secure $75 in fantasy entries.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $75 Fantasy Bonus

Underdog Promo Code AMNY New User Offer Make a $5 Pick, Win $75 in Fantasy Entries Bonus Last Verified On January 31, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Instead of rolling the dice, new players can start with a guaranteed winner on Underdog. Make this initial $5 pick on any game in any sport. New users will receive the $75 in fantasy entries to use throughout the weekend.

This is the perfect time for players to sign up and get a feel for the Underdog app, which is available on the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. The Super Bowl is next weekend and players can start building a bankroll for the big game.

How to Sign Up With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Setting up a new account on Underdog is the only way to activate this promo. New users can get in on the action by following these simple steps below:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code WTOP.

to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code WTOP. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit cards, etc.)

Start with a $5 play on any sport. This will unlock $75 in fantasy entries no matter the outcome of the original pick.

UFC 325 Preview

This is the second straight week with a numbered UFC event and a championship fight. That should not come as a surprise, given the company’s recent move from pay-per-view events to streaming with Paramount+. The UFC is looking to make a splash with Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes in a featherweight rematch. Volkanovski won the first bout by unanimous decision, and he still holds the belt.

There are also a few intriguing lightweight matches to keep an eye on. Dan Hooker vs. Denis Saint-Benoit and Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy could have impacts on the lightweight rankings. Take a look at the main card lineup at UFC 325: