Unibet promo code: Tackle Lions-Chiefs with second-chance bet bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NFL’s season-opener has arrived, and our Unibet promo code offer gives eligible Lions-Chiefs bettors a chance to score a huge Second Chance Bet.

Those in New Jersey can score the current best offer here.

Those in all other states can get it here.

Our exclusive Unibet promo code links unlock a “Second Chance Bet” deal for Lions-Chiefs. Bet up on Thursday’s NFL Kickoff Game, and Unibet will issue a Second Chance Bet to cover a loss.

Football season returns tonight with a must-see showdown between the Lions and Chiefs. Detroit enters the year as the favorite to win the NFC North, but Unibet pegs it as a 6.5-underdog to the defending Super Bowl champions. Before the action kicks off in Kansas City, new Unibet customers who sign up through this post will score a fully-backed first bet. A loss triggers a Second Chance Bet, Unibet’s version of a bonus bet do-over.

Qualify for a Second Chance Bet after activating our Unibet promo code links here and placing your first cash wager on Lions-Chiefs.

Unibet Promo Code: New Users Score Second Chance Bet After Lions-Chiefs Loss

Make Unibet your go-to home for NFL betting this fall. Not only does Unibet have a comprehensive NFL betting market, but its new welcome bonus allows first-time bettors to risk without fearing a loss.

Lock in Unibet’s latest offer by creating an account through our links. After a brief registration and deposit, place a bet on Lions-Chiefs. Your first wager could be on anything, from the point spread to a receiver’s yardage prop. What matters to Unibet is that a win delivers cash profit, and a loss returns a bonus bet refund, aka a Second Chance Bet.

Unibet’s Second Chance Bet is perfect for first-time players. If tonight’s wager goes south, the do-over can work for other NFL Week 1 games on Sunday and Monday.

Activating Unibet Promo Code

Like any must-have welcome offer, the “Second Chance Bet” promo has an expiration date. Make sure the deal is in place before kickoff, and Unibet will handle the rest.

Follow the step-by-step registration guide below to score a guaranteed Second Chance Bet after a qualifying Lions-Chiefs loss:

Those in New Jersey can score the current best offer here.

Those in all other states can get it here.

Select the promo.

Enter all necessary registration information, including name and birthday.

Deposit cash through one of Unibet’s accepted banking methods.

Place a (min. $10) bet on the Lions-Chiefs betting market.

Receive your stake back as a Second Chance Bet after a loss. Unibet cancels the promotion following a victory.

Unibet operates in five states, but its Second Chance bonus is only available in Pennsylvania. Prospective bettors must be within Keystone State lines to sign up and place bets.

Get Insurance for Lions-Chiefs SGP

There are lots of available props for Lions-Chiefs on Unibet. Customers may find several suitable betting options tonight, making a Same Game Parlay a natural solution — especially when Unibet offers all bettors SGP Insurance.

Head to the “Promotions” section to learn about Unibet’s “SGP Insurance” promo. In summary, any 4+ leg SGP with minimum +400 odds qualifies for a bonus bet refund of up to $10 if only one leg loses. So for Lions-Chiefs parlays, a $10 stake on a five-leg SGP triggers a $10 bonus bet if four of the five legs hit.

Click here to enable our Unibet promo code links and get the 2nd chance bet on Lions-Chiefs.

21+ and present in Pennsylvania. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.