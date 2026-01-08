Updated DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for CFP + NFL Wild Card Weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and grab a $300 bonus. Start betting on the College Football Playoff, NFL playoffs or any other sport with this promo. Click here to start signing up.

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on any game this week. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in total bonuses (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).

This is a great time to take advantage of this offer. Ole Miss and Miami will meet in the first semifinal matchup of the College Football Playoff. DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of ways to bet on the College Football Playoff and NFL this weekend.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive a $300 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for CFP, NFL

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win Other In-App Offers CFB Playoffs Profit Boost, CFB Playoffs Live Profit Boost, NFL Playoffs Boost Pack, NFL Playoffs Touchdown Boost, Any Sport Daily Drop Boost, Early Exit, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 8, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Set up a new account and lock in a 60-1 odds boost. New players can start betting on Ole Miss-Miami, the NBA or any other sport on Thursday night. Pick a winner on this initial $5 wager to secure a $300 bonus.

Anyone who starts with this $300 bonus will receive 12 $25 bonus bets. This DraftKings promo is a great way to start building your bankroll for a busy weekend.

Ole Miss and Miami will take center stage on Thursday night. Indiana and Oregon will meet in a battle of Big Ten teams on Friday. And of course, the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend will start on Saturday.

Other Ways to Bet on the College Football Playoff

This $300 sign-up bonus is a starting point, but don’t forget about the other in-app offers available on the College Football Playoff. New players can grab profit boosts for Ole Miss-Miami and Indiana-Oregon. Opt into these offers and apply the boosts in your betting slip. There is also a live profit boost available for either game on Thursday or Friday.

Not to mention, players can check out the other ways to bet on the College Football Playoff. Instead of betting on individual games, players can place wagers on who will win the national championship. DraftKings Sportsbook will have no shortage of options for college football fans.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

It’s important to note that players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $5 bet on the College Football Playoff or any other game. Get $300 in bonuses with a win.

New players who are outside of states with legal sports betting can check out DraftKings Pick6. Click here and start with a $50 bonus on the College Football Playoff.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.