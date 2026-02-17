2026 Winter Olympics: USA, Canada hockey resume remarkable rivalry in gold-medal match Thursday

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics – Ice Hockey – Women’s Play-offs Quarterfinals – United States of America vs Italy – Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy – February 13, 2026. Aerin Frankel of United States before the match. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The final chapter of women’s hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics from Milan-Cortina is ready to be written, and it’s a chapter that feels both inevitable and extraordinary. When Team USA and Canada square off, it won’t simply be a game; it will be the continuation of a rivalry that has defined the sport for almost a quarter-century.

For fans of women’s hockey, this matchup is as familiar as it is irresistible. These two nations have met for Olympic gold more times than any other pairing in the sport. Each confrontation has delivered drama, skill, and intensity, and this edition promises nothing less.

Team USA: A machine sharpened over time

Team USA arrives with swagger, but not arrogance. Behind goaltender Aerin Frankel, the Americans have built their tournament on structure and suffocating defense, riding a remarkable shutout streak that has stretched to a whopping 331 minutes. That included a 5-0 win over Canada in the preliminary round — the largest defeat ever doled out to the Canadian women’s squad.

Frankel’s composure in net has allowed the U.S. to press aggressively up ice, trusting that their last line of defense will hold firm.

Up front, veterans like Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield continue to set the emotional and physical tone. Knight’s net-front presence remains invaluable, while Coyne Schofield’s speed can tilt the ice in seconds.

On the blue line, Caroline Harvey has emerged as a dynamic force, driving transition play and creating offense from the back end. Contributions from rising talents such as Abbey Murphy and Hannah Bilka have given the Americans depth that few teams can match.

Their confidence is quiet, but unmistakable. They are not here to merely compete. They are here to win.

Canada: Built for the bigger moments

If the United States represents precision and preparation, Canada embodies resilience and championship poise.

At the heart of the roster is captain Marie-Philip Poulin, whose name has become synonymous with Olympic gold-medal moments. Time and again, Poulin has delivered when the lights shine brightest.

Surrounding her is a core built for the stage. Sarah Fillier brings creativity and scoring touch, while Daryl Watts adds explosiveness on the rush. In net, Anne-Renée Desbiens stands ready, calm, technical, and battle-tested.

Canada carries a legacy of big-game experience, of moments where everything feels impossibly tight until one decisive play breaks the stalemate.

More Than a Game

When these two teams meet, it is never just about skill or speed. It is about pride, legacy, and expectation carried by athletes who have dreamed of this stage since childhood.

From the first puck drop to the final horn, every shift will carry decades of rivalry and national hope. One team will raise its banner beneath the Olympic lights. The other will leave knowing it stood on the edge of history.

Either way, this will be remembered as another storied installment in the greatest rivalry women’s hockey has ever known.

