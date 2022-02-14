2022 Winter Olympics: USA women’s hockey defeat Finland, will meet Canada in gold medal game

For the sixth time in the seven Winter Olympics women’s hockey has been featured, the USA women’s hockey team will compete in the gold medal match after defeating Finland 4-1 in the semifinals at the 2022 Beijing Games on Monday.

It will also be the sixth time that the United States will meet Canada for the gold. The two rivals have met in each of the previous three gold-medal games at the Olympics — the US winning the most recent meeting at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, but Canada holds a 3-2 edge in their five meetings.

Hilary Knight and Cayla Barnes each recorded two points in the victory over Finland in the semifinals to pace the Americans to another comfortable victory. USA women’s hockey has won five of their six games at the Olympics while outscoring their opponents 22-3 in those victories. Their lone loss came against — you guessed it — Canada in the final game of the preliminary round.

After a scoreless first period, Barnes got the United States on the board with a power-play goal 3:39 into the second frame. A pinpoint passing move started by Knight found Hannah Brandt at the left post, who sent a cross-ice pass to a wide-open Barnes just below the right circle, who one-timed the chance home.

With 1:07 left in the second, Knight doubled the Americans’ lead with a spinning wrist shot for her fifth goal of the Olympics.

Hayley Scamurra put the United States firmly in the driver’s seat 5:20 into the third period with a circus tip off a slapper from the point. While falling down, the forward managed to tip the puck out of midair and redirect it into the back of the net.

With their goalie pulled and an extra attacker on the ice, Finland pulled one back with 26 seconds left through Susanna Tapani, who scored twice against the Americans during their preliminary-round matchup. However, it was canceled out with five seconds to go when Abby Roque tallied an empty-netter.