2026 World Cup Draw: USA to face Australia, Paraguay, play-off winner in Group D

WASHINGTON — After months of knowing it would be in Group D, the United States men’s national team (USMNT) now knows the other three teams it will face following Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw.

The Stars and Stripes have a favorable group, considering they have avoided some traditional world powerhouses as they will face Australia, Paraguay, and the winner of the European play-off between Turkyie/Romania/Slovakia/Kosovo.

“The problem is not to scout two teams, it’s two plus four,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “We have Australia and Paraguay, but we need to add the other four teams. We cannot wait til March. We need to be ready for now.”

“No matter who we drew in the group, we were going to have that belief to make a run and do something special,” US captain Tyler Adams added. “The draw makes it feel more real.”

Australia is ranked No. 26 in the world and qualified by finishing second in Group C of Asian qualifying behind Japan. The Socceroos have lost each of their last three matches, including a 2-1 result to the Americans on Oct. 13.

Paraguay, ranked No. 39 in the world, also fell to the United States 2-1 in a feisty friendly on Nov. 14. This is the highest it has been ranked since October of 2021.

“We’ve played against these teams recently,” American star Christian Pulisic said. “We know more or less what they’re going to look like. We know they’re tough opponents. We’re not going to take anyone lightly. It’s great that we have that experience.

The United States automatically qualified as co-hosts alongside Mexico (Group A) and Canada (Group B). The US, though, will have the lion’s share of World Cup matches, including the Final, which will be played at MetLife Stadium just beyond the New York City limits. This is the first time since 1994 that the United States will host world soccer’s largest spectacle.

“Being able to play a World Cup in our home country, you can’t ask for anything better,” Pulisic said. “Just to have that opportunity, it’s important to have that mentality of, we’re going to enjoy it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But when it gets down to it, we’re going to be ready to fight and give it everything we have.”

The USMNT will play its Group D opener on June 12, the second day of the tournament, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. One week later, they will be in Seattle for their second game on June 19, before heading back to California for the group-stage finale on June 25.

