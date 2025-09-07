USTA asks US Open not to show ‘disruptions’ when showing President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks upon his arrival at La Guardia Airport in New York for the U.S. Open men’s tennis final, U.S., September 7, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

QUEENS, NY — The USTA has asked US Open broadcasters to refrain from broadcasting “disruptions” that may arise during President Donald Trump’s appearance at the men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday afternoon.

In a memo circulated to US Open broadcasters, USTA officials requested that broadcasters avoid showcasing any disruptions or reactions that occur during Trump’s appearance on the jumbotrons in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The memo, which was first reported by tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg of online outlet Bounces, outlined that the President will appear on the Arthur Ashe feed during the opening ceremony ahead of Sunday’s final, which includes a rendition of the US national anthem.

“With respect to Broadcast Coverage, the President will be shown on the World Feed and the Ashe Court Feed during the opening anthem ceremony,” the USTA said in the memo, which has been viewed by multiple publications.

“We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage.”

A spokesperson for the USTA said the tennis body frequently asks broadcasters to refrain from showing off-court disruptions during the US Open.

“We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions,” a USTA spokesperson said in a statement.

ESPN, which holds the broadcasting rights for the tournament in the United States, declined to provide an official statement. However, a source familiar with the matter said the network planned to cover play on court as well as showing Trump and acknowledging his attendance.

Sky Sports, which holds broadcasting rights in the UK and Ireland, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump frequently attended matches at the US Open before turning to politics a decade ago.

The President last appeared at a US Open match during the 2015 quarter-final match-up between Venus and Serena Williams at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Trump, who had already announced his candidacy ahead of the 2016 presidential election, was booed by the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on that occasion.

Trump’s appearance at the 2025 US Open final marks the first time in 25 years that a sitting US President has attended the annual tennis event, with former President Bill Clinton attending the women’s final between Venus Williams and Lindsay Davenport in 2000.

Clinton, who became the first sitting president in history to attend the fourth grand slam of the year, shared a cordial conversation with Trump on that occasion, according to multiple reports.

AmNewYork asked the USTA if it received any requests from the White House about tinkering with its coverage of Trump, but did not receive an answer.

