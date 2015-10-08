Vin Scully hospitalized, won’t call Dodgers’ postseason games

Vin Scully, the iconic play-by-play announcer for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, was hospitalized Thursday and will miss the …

Vin Scully, the iconic play-by-play announcer for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, was hospitalized Thursday and will miss the rest of the MLB season, the team announced.

The 87-year-old “underwent a recommended medical procedure,” and was resting, the Dodgers posted on Twitter. His doctors recommended that he sit out and recuperate for the rest of the postseason, as L.A. faces the Mets in the NLDS.

Scully, the longest-running baseball commentator to stay with one team, started with the Brooklyn Dodgers on radio and TV in 1950 and made the move with the team to L.A. in 1958.

He’s known for his vivid descriptions of the action and called many iconic moments in Dodger history, including six World Series championships. At 25, he was the youngest commentator to call a World Series.

Scully grew up in Washington Heights and attended Fordham, where he helped to create the school’s radio station WFUV. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.