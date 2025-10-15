Vincent Trocheck injury: Rangers place veteran F on LTIR

Oct 2, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) attempts a shot defended by New Jersey Devils defenseman Topias Vilen (38) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers’ early onslaught of injuries just took its worst turn yet, as the Blueshirts placed veteran center Vincent Trocheck on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), meaning he will miss at least 10 games or 24 days.

Trocheck suffered the injury during the Rangers’ second game of the season on Oct. 9 in Buffalo against the Sabres when he logged just 7:48 of ice time. Head coach Mike Sullivan had already given him a week-to-week timetable, but the LTIR designation confirms that the earliest he can return will be on Nov. 1 against the Seattle Kraken.

The 32-year-old logged one assist in two games this season, playing on a top-six line alongside Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere. Mika Zibanejad had stepped up in his place during his absence in each of the previous two games, though it has done little to help a Rangers team that has been shut out in each of their first three home games this season — the first time that has ever happened in NHL history.

Defenseman Will Borgen did not practice on Wednesday as he is dealing with a lower-body injury, which makes his status for Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs uncertain. With the roster spot opened by Trocheck’s placement on LTIR, New York recalled Scott Morrow from AHL Hartford, who was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in the K’Andre Miller deal over the summer.

The 22-year-old blue liner is insured in case Borgen misses Thursday night. However, if he is deemed well enough to suit up, Morrow could step in for the struggling Urho Vaakanainen, who played just 12:52 during Tuesday night’s loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The Blueshirts are already without Carson Soucy, who was placed on injured reserve on Sunday due to an upper-body injury.

