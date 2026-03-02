Vincent Trocheck talks looming trade from Rangers as NHL deadline nears

Feb 26, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) is honored for wining the gold medal for Team USA at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Rangers veteran winger Vincent Trocheck is waiting just like everyone else to see where he’ll be playing his hockey this weekend because it isn’t a question of whether he’ll be dealt before the NHL’s Friday trade deadline, but when.

“I feel like I’m as involved as I can be,” Trocheck said on Monday. “I only have a 12-team no-trade clause; it’s not like I have full protection, and I need to be in on every single phone call. Me and [Rangers general manager Chris Drury] have a great relationship. He’s been very open, honest, and transparent with me.”

The 32-year-old is more concerned about uprooting his family, as a deal to an East Coast team is a must. He has already had conversations with his kids about the impending move.

“I’m sure you’re relating to the ‘I don’t want to be out West’ talk on Instagram or Twitter or whatever,” Trocheck said. “Yeah, it’s not a secret. They are on my no-trade because family is important to me, and my family is on the East Coast…

“I’ve been doing this my whole life. If I get traded, I’m fine. I’m not worried about myself. I’m more worried about my family.”

Trocheck has three years left on his current contract and has all the traits to bolster a contending team’s middle-six: A gritty game with a scoring touch and a hound on the penalty kill. He was a centerpiece of Team USA’s perfect penalty kill in their journey to a gold medal at the Winter Olympics last month in Milan-Cortina.

“This last month I’ve been trying to take everything in, with the Olympics, that was one of those moments I was trying to sit in the moment and take it all in,” Trocheck said. “Good chance I’ll never get to do that again… It’s the same thing now. The older my kids get, the more they start to realize what’s going on in hockey, the more I feel the need to sit down and take in every moment I possibly can.”

Trocheck is seen as the last big name that the Rangers will deal, at least this season, with them sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and a re-tool in full swing. Over the last year, they have parted ways with defenseman K’Andre Miller, long-time forward Chris Kreider, and, most recently, star winger Artemi Panarin in a deal with the Los Angeles Kings just before the Olympic break.

For all the weight his geographical needs hold, Trocheck is hoping that he’ll also be able to land with a legitimate contender, too.

“I’m 32 years old, I’d like to win a Stanley Cup,” he said.

For more on Vincent Trocheck and the Rangers, visit AMNY.com