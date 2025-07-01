Rangers bolster blue line, sign Vladislav Gavrikov to 7-year deal

Mar 27, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (84) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year, $49 million contract on Tuesday in their first big swing of free agency.

Gavrikov, 29, had spent parts of the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, where he was traded ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. Rather than re-sign with the Kings, he opted to test free agency, where he landed in New York. Gavrikov had been linked to the Rangers leading up to the opening of free agency.

Gavrikov is projected to be a welcome addition to the Rangers’ blue line, which struggled last season. He was second on the Kings in plus-minus, finishing 2024–25 at a plus-26. The Kings averaged the second-fewest goals against in the NHL last season, allowing just 2.48 goals against per game played. The Rangers, conversely, were 19th, allowing 3.11 goals against per game.

Gavrikov played heavy minutes in Los Angeles, averaging 21:48 in 179 games played with the club. Since 2022–23, only Drew Doughty averaged more ice time among Kings skaters.

He appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the Kings in 2024–25, amassing five goals and 30 points, and totalling 28 penalty minutes. In Los Angeles’ six-game loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs, Gavrikov had two assists.

Gavrikov was originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets, 159th overall in the 2015 draft.

New York’s blue line has undergone significant changes over the last six months. Ex-captain Jacob Trouba was traded to the Anaheim Ducks before Ryan Lindgren was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline.

Restricted free agent Zac Jones was not sent a qualifying offer, meaning he is now on the open market as an unrestricted target, and K’Andre Miller is expected to be traded in the coming weeks, given new head coach Mike Sullivan’s dissatisfaction with his style of play.

