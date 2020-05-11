Vote for your MLB all-time starting lineup: Right fielders

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

We're winding down our voting in which amNewYork Metro will be asking you, the readers, to help piece together Major League Baseball's all-time starting lineup by voting who you think is the very best player at each position.

Each day, you will be given a list of 10 players per position where you can choose one (1) option.

Those looking to vote can submit their choices in several ways:

Leave your choice under the corresponding article on amNewYork Metro’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Send your vote via email to sports editor Joe Pantorno at joseph.pantorno@metro.us

Reach out to Pantorno on Twitter @JoePantorno

In our ninth installment today, we take a look at 10 of the best right fielders in MLB history.

Players up for consideration on our all-time left-fielders list had to play at least 1,000 career MLB games with a majority of them coming at the position.

We were left with 85 players who were put through the AMNewYork vacuum, which included:

Wins Above Replacement (WAR)

Batting average (BA)

On-base plus slugging percentage (OPS)

Home runs (HR)

Hits

Runs batted in (RBI)

Taking their ranks within each statistic, an average number was deciphered. The lower the average number was, the better their standing.

Players with additional individual accolades, positive defensive metrics, and postseason successes were given an additional boost — allowing us to come to a list of 10 players that are considered the very best at their position.

Without further ado, here is today’s ballot for you to vote on, in alphabetical order:

Hank Aaron

Years active: 1954-1976

Teams: Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers

Stats: 143.1 WAR (5th all-time), .305 BA, .928 OPS, 3,771 hits (3rd all-time), 755 HR (2nd all-time), 2,297 RBI (1st all-time)

AMNY average: 5.1

Accolades: 1957 NL MVP, 2x NL Batting Champion (’56, ’59), 25x All-Star (most all-time), 1x World Series, 3x Gold Glove, 15 seasons with 30 or more HR, MLB all-time leader in RBI and total bases (6,856), Hall of Fame

Roberto Clemente

Years active: 1955-1972

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Stats: 94.8 WAR (25th all-time), .317 BA, .834 OPS, 3,000 hits, 240 HR, 1,305 RBI

AMNY average: 19.3

Accolades: 1966 NL MVP, 4x National League Batting Champion, 15x All-Star, 2x World Series, 1971 World Series MVP, 12x Gold Glove, 8 seasons with a BA of .320 or better, Hall of Fame

Tony Gwynn

Years active: 1982-2001

Team: San Diego Padres

Stats: 69.2 WAR, .338 BA (18th all-time), .847 OPS, 3,141 hits (21st all-time), 135 HR, 1,138 RBI

AMNY average: 22

Accolades: 8x NL Batting Champion, 7 seasons with a BA of .350 or better, Batted .394 in 1994, 15x All-Star, 5x Gold Glove, 7x Silver Slugger, Hall of Fame

“Shoeless” Joe Jackson

Years active: 1908-1920

Teams: Philadelphia Athletics, Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox

Stats: 62.1 WAR, .356 BA (3rd all-time), .940 OPS (28th all-time), 1,772 hits, 54 HR, 792 RBI

AMNY average: 12.6

Accolades: Batted .408 in 1911, Batted .350 or better in 6 of his 13-year career, Led MLB 3 times in triples, 1x World Series, Banned from MLB in connection with 1919 Black Sox Scandal

Reggie Jackson

Years active: 1967-1987

Teams: Kansas City/Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, California Angels

Stats: 74.0 WAR, .262 BA, .846 OPS, 2,584 hits, 563 HR (14th all-time), 1,702 RBI (26th all-time)

AMNY average: 23.16

Accolades: 1973 AL MVP, 14x All-Star, 5x World Series, 2x World Series MVP (’73, ’77), Hit 3 HR in three consecutive at-bats on three consecutive pitches in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series, Batted .357 with 10 HR, 24 RBI in 27 World Series games, 2x Silver Slugger, Hall of Fame

Al Kaline

Years active: 1953-1974

Team: Detroit Tigers

Stats: 92.8 WAR (29th all-time), .297 BA, .855 OPS, 3,007 hits, 399 HR, 1,582 RBI

AMNY average: 13.5

Accolades: 18x All-Star, 1950 AL Batting Champion (.350), 1x World Series, 10x Gold Glove, Hall of Fame

Mel Ott

Years active: 1926-1947

Team: New York Giants

Stats: 110.7 WAR (15th all-time), .304 BA, .947 OPS (20th all-time), 2,876 hits, 511 HR (25th all-time), 1,860 RBI (13th all-time)

AMNY average: 8

Accolades: 12x All-Star, 1x World Series, led MLB in HR 6 times, 3rd on MLB’s all-time HR list at time of retirement, Hall of Fame

Frank Robinson

Years active: 1956-1976

Teams: Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels, Cleveland Indians

Stats: 107.2 WAR (18th all-time), .294 BA, .926 OPS, 2,943 hits, 586 HR (10th all-time), 1,812 RBI (21st all-time)

AMNY average: 10

Accolades: 1956 NL Rookie of the Year, 2x MVP (’61, ’66), Only player in MLB history to win MVP in both NL and AL, 1966 AL Triple Crown winner (.316 BA, 49 HR, 122 RBI), 14x All-Star, 2x World Series, 1966 World Series MVP, 1x Gold Glove, Hall of Fame

Babe Ruth

Years active: 1914-1935

Teams: Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Boston Braves

Stats: 162.5 WAR (2nd all-time), .342 BA (10th all-time), 1.164 OPS (1st all-time), 2,873 hits, 714 HR (3rd all-time), 2,214 RBI (2nd all-time)

ANNY average: 3.3

Accolades: 1923 AL MVP, 7x World Series, 1924 AL Batting Champion (.378), Former MLB-holder for most home runs in a single season (60) and career (714), MLB all-time leader in Slugging Percentage (.690), OPS, OPS+, 4 seasons of 50+ home runs, 6 seasons of 150+ RBI, Led MLB in HR 11 times, Led MLB in walks 11 times, Led MLB in OPS 13 times, Hall of Fame

Larry Walker

Years active: 1989-2005

Teams: Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals

Stats: 72.7 WAR, .313 BA, .965 OPS (15th all-time), 2,160 hits, 383 HR, 1,311 RBI

AMNY average: 14.5

Accolades: 1997 NL MVP, 3x NL Batting Champion (’98, ’99, ’01), 4 seasons with a BA of .350+, 5x All-Star, 7x Gold Glove, 3x Silver Slugger, Hall of Fame