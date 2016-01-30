Super Bowl 50 kickoff time, TV information

Super Bowl 50 will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff …

Kickoff for Super Bowl 50 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, on CBS.

Led by Peyton Manning, the Denver Broncos make their eighth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. They’ll face Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, who make their second appearance in the world’s biggest sportnig event.

Jim Nantz and Phil Simms will call Super Bowl 50, with Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

Levi’s Stadium, which is located 38 miles out San Francisco, opened in July 2014 is considered the most green and technologically advance pro stadium in the country.

Coldplay will be the main act in the halftime show. Beyonce also will be part of the halftime show.