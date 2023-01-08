Where things stand with Carlos Correa, Mets resolution coming ‘soon’

Mets owner Steve Cohen is hoping that this Carlos Correa saga comes to a resolution — regardless of outcome — sooner rather than later.

Cohen told Mets youtube Tyler Ward on Saturday that “while I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other.”

We’re slowly approaching the three-week mark of talks between the Mets and Correa’s camp — led by super agent Scott Boras — after the star infielder’s physical was flagged for a second time regarding a surgically repaired lower-right leg from nearly nine years ago.

It scared the San Francisco Giants away from an initial 13-year, $350 million pact before the Mets swooped in with a 12-year, $315 million offer of their own with the ensuing physical providing the notable red flag for Cohen and Co.

Since the Dec. 22 check-up, the Mets and Boras have been entrenched in baseball’s ultimate stalemate, parsing through contractual language to ensure both sides won’t get burned.

For the Mets, allocating such funds for a player whose records suggest he won’t be able to stay on the field is an enormous risk. For Correa and his camp, this is the time to get the big-time payday that will carry him to the very end of his MLB career.

Neither side is incorrect in its viewpoint — it’s just the business of baseball that has so often been spoken about.

Speculation suggests that the Mets want to shorten Correa’s deal significantly, which could be anywhere between the gamut of five to nine years. Reports from last week suggested a seven-to-nine-year offer while a source speculated with amNewYork that it could range from five-to-seven years. Again, it’s important to note that this is speculation.

It appears the Mets are no longer alone in the Correa sweepstakes with Boras reportedly beginning to field calls from other teams. CBS Sports’ Jim Bowden reported on Friday that the Minnesota Twins — whom Correa played for last season — are back in the running.

It would be surprising, however, if the AL Central club offered the same figures as a 10-year, $280 million deal that came down earlier this offseason. Such an offer would be an enormous gamble for a team that needs far more than just Correa to be a legitimate contender in the American League.

That being said, Bowden helped further tip the scales in the Mets’ favor when he reported Sunday morning that a friend of Correa told him that the All-Star “will be a New York Met” and that “it will get done.”

For more on Carlos Correa and the Mets, visit AMNY.com