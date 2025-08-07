Who is at fault for Mets’ offensive woes? Carlos Mendoza tries to shoulder blame

Jul 11, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) watches from the dugout against the Kansas City Royals prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Mets’ bats are broken, and Wednesday provided their lowest point yet when they were one-hit by Gavin Williams — who was two outs away from no-hitting New York — and the Cleveland Guardians in a 4-1 loss.

It was the Mets’ fourth straight loss and their eighth in nine games. A merciful off day provided a bit of respite for the struggling bunch, which has batted just .189 during this stretch.

Fingers are beginning to point toward hitting coach Eric Chavez and his assistant, Jeremy Barnes, which is understandable. This lineup is far too good to be this bad. They made 42 outs between their last two hits — Jeff McNeil’s single to lead off the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 3-2 loss and Juan Soto’s no-hitter-avoiding solo home run in the top of the ninth on Wednesday.

Manager Carlos Mendoza did what he could to shoulder most of the blame following Wednesday’s dubious performance.

“It falls on all of us,” Mendoza said. “It falls on me as a manager, but we’re in this together. So I’m not going to point fingers here… I’m going to point to myself because I’m the manager and I’m responsible. I know how hard those guys are working, but it starts with me.”

It is undoubtedly Chavez and Barnes’ responsibility to maximize the bottom of the Mets’ lineup, which has struggled to consistently contribute all season. But the top portion of the order is something entirely different, and Mendoza has alluded to this throughout the year that some of the big bats, like Soto’s, will figure it out.

But Soto, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo have remarkably streaky, and they are collectively cold now.

Soto is batting .207 with a .613 OPS in his last eight games. Lindor is batting .199 with a .620 OPS since June 15. Pete Alonso is batting .157 with a .546 OPS in his last 23 games. Nimmo is batting .159 with a .465 OPS.

Production like that guarantees the Mets go nowhere, and the last week-and-a-half confirms that.

“It’s hard to pinpoint one thing,” Mendoza said. “You look at the past few days, you go in with a game plan and we haven’t been able to make an adjustment… The last few weeks, we’ve been unable to do that.”

In a flash, the Mets have lost their lead atop the National League East, going from a game-and-a-half up to 2.5 games back entering their three-game weekend series in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

There are seven weeks left in the season, and season-long struggles like the inability to hit left-handed pitching or converting with runners in scoring position are starting to compound.

“We have to be better. As a group, we have to come through better, and we have to make adjustments,” Soto said. “No one said it was going to be easy to go all the way. But it’s a challenge. We have to go out there and take it from them. No one is going to bring the trophy over here and give it to us.”

