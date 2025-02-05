Who will win Super Bowl LIX?: amNewYork staff picks

Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A detail view of a Super Bowl LIX logo before a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Saints Locker Room. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are attempting a three-peat, something no other NFL team has ever accomplished. They have one of the best quarterbacks this sport has ever seen, Patrick Mahomes, and are on the cusp of arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

The Philadelphia Eagles are making their second appearance in the Super Bowl in the last three years. Unfortunately for them, they fell to the Chiefs two years ago, which started this historic run for Kansas City.

Saquon Barkley most likely earned himself the Offensive Player of the Year award, recording 2,005 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns. He was the missing piece this Eagles offense needed to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia’s defense has been elite all season, finishing as the league’s No. 1 scoring defense and total defense, allowing just 17.9 points per game.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a loaded roster with playmakers littered all over the field, but it won’t be enough to stop Mahomes, Andy Reid, Travis Kelce and company. It’ll be a close game, but Kansas City is 13-0 in games decided by one possession this season.

Records are meant to be broken, right?

Nick Mongiovi’s Super Bowl LIX Winner: Kansas City Chiefs

Reaching pantomime villain levels of hatred, it almost feels inevitable that the Chiefs will add to their dynasty by winning their third Super Bowl in succession.

Though Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts may have won public hearts by looking like a love interest straight out of a 90s sitcom, a Chiefs win feels imminent if one glances at Mahomes’ statistics.

The 29-year-old has been phenomenal, completing 67% of his passes for 3,928 yards, which resulted in 26 touchdowns. With all of America glued to its screen this Sunday and Taylor Swift in the stands, the Chiefs might be the ‘Lucky Ones’ destined for another championship.

Alex Windley’s Super Bowl LIX Winner: Kansas City Chiefs

In his first season with the Birds, Barkley was an MVP candidate and flirted with the NFL single-season rushing record. He entered Week 18 just 101 yards away from etching his name in the history books, but he didn’t take the field with the division already sewn up.

It wasn’t because he didn’t want to, but because there was something far more important – staying healthy and winning it all.

Barkley finished the regular season as the ninth player in league history to record over 2,000 rushing yards with 2,005 and has only gotten better in the playoffs. Over three games, he’s racked up 442 yards on 66 carries (6.7 average) with five touchdowns, dusting every defense that has tried to stop him.

He sat out during Week 18 for a reason. Now, it’s time to make sure it was worth it.

Cooper Albers’ Super Bowl 59 Winner: Philadelphia Eagles

For more on Super Bowl LIX, visit AMNY.com