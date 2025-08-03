Smartest trade Knicks could make? Getting Keon Ellis

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; General view of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks no longer need to make a blockbuster move. They’ve built their foundation.

Jalen Brunson is a proven star. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby anchor the wings. Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best stretch bigs in the league, coming off a career year.

This year’s roster is deeper and more complete than any team led by former head coach Tom Thibodeau. Now it’s about margins, and Keon Ellis of the Sacramento Kings might be the cleanest margin move on the market, and a perfect match next to Brunson.

Brunson and Towns’ defensive woes

Brunson and Towns are the offensive pillars of the Knicks’ roster, but their defensive metrics from the 2024–25 season expose real limitations. Brunson posted a Defensive RAPM of -1.5, ranking 738th league-wide, placing him in the bottom 6th percentile among all NBA players.

Models like DARKO (–1.3), LEBRON (–1.4), and RAPTOR (–2.2) offer similarly poor grades. His steal percentage was just 1.3%, block percentage 0.3%, and his defensive rebound rate fell below 8%. At 6-foot-2, Brunson lacks the length and verticality to contest shots effectively and is frequently hunted in isolation, especially in playoff matchups where defensive weaknesses are magnified.

That vulnerability was on full display in the 2025 playoffs. According to Yahoo Sports, Brunson graded as both the best offensive player and worst defender in the entire postseason. His +4.9 Offensive EPM ranked in the 100th percentile, while his -3.7 Defensive EPM placed him in the 1st percentile, statistically the lowest mark of any player.

Despite averaging 30.4 points and 7.7 assists per game, the Knicks were outscored by 50 points with their starting lineup on the floor, including a staggering minus-29 in just two games against Indiana. Teams consistently targeted Brunson in pick-and-rolls and mismatches, exposing his lateral limitations and forcing defensive breakdowns in crunch time.

Towns’ numbers aren’t much better. His Defensive RAPM also registered at -1.3, placing him in the bottom 8% league-wide. His defensive rating was 110.3, slightly worse than the league average for centers, and his block percentage was just 0.7%, well below that of elite rim protectors. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Knicks were 5.3 points per 100 possessions worse defensively with Towns on the floor, placing him in the 22nd percentile for on-court defensive impact.

Why Keon Ellis is the answer

That’s why surrounding them with switchable, high-motor defenders is critical, and why adding Ellis makes strategic sense. He ranks in the 99th percentile in shot contests, 95th in steals per 75 possessions, and 98th in blocks per 75. His defensive RAPM of +1.8 and STOP% of 4.3% place him among the league’s elite guard defenders. His presence would immediately lighten the defensive burden on Brunson and Towns, while boosting New York’s ability to withstand playoff-level pressure.

The Thunder as Defensive Blueprint

The Thunder proved in the 2025 NBA Finals that elite defense, led by length, switchability, and relentless pressure, is essential to championship success. The Knicks have the potential to replicate that blueprint by pairing Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Keon Ellis, forming a perimeter defense reminiscent of Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, and Cason Wallace.

Bridges and Anunoby, both elite two-way wings, would anchor the defense against opposing stars with their versatility and length, while Ellis’s exceptional on-ball defense and disruptive instincts would provide the defensive depth that made Caruso and Wallace so valuable.

Adding Ellis to a Knicks roster already featuring Bridges, Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson would create one of the league’s strongest defensive lineups. Importantly, it would allow New York to mask Jalen Brunson’s defensive weaknesses without sacrificing overall team balance.

This combination strengthens the Knicks’ defense and enhances their offensive flow through improved spacing and transition play, positioning them as a scary contender in a weak Eastern Conference.

Efficiency without volume

Ellis won’t dominate headlines, and he won’t dominate usage, but he might be the most efficient, disruptive, and playoff-caliber guard available, and he’s on a contract making just $2 million.

He posted a 66.4% true shooting, 43.3% from three, and ranked in the 95th percentile or better in nearly every offensive efficiency metric. He’s surgical in his impact, ranking in the 93rd percentile in spot-ups, 87th in transition, and 100th off screens — all while maintaining elite scoring efficiency on limited touches. This is precisely the kind of player who thrives alongside stars.

A defensive specialist with real data

Defensively, Ellis isn’t just active, he’s elite. He ranks in the 99th percentile in shot contests, averages 3.1 steals per 75 possessions (95th percentile), 1.6 blocks (98th percentile), and posts 7.0 deflections per game.

His +1.8 defensive RAPM and 8.7 rim contests per game place him among the best guard defenders in basketball. Opponents shoot just 47% at the rim against him, a staggering mark for a 6-foot-4 player.

Ellis profiles similarly to Alex Caruso during his breakout years with the Chicago Bulls. High IQ, elite instincts, and low usage. But Ellis is 25, making less money, and already performing at Caruso’s level, and in some areas, better.

Statistically, Ellis holds a higher three-point percentage (43.3% vs. Caruso’s 40.8%), more steals per 75 possessions (3.1 vs. 2.9), and a stronger relative true shooting percentage (+8.9% vs. +3.0%). Caruso is valued across the league for his defense and leadership, but Ellis might offer that same utility with younger legs and lower cost.

Why the Kings Might Move Him

The reason a deal could materialize is Sacramento’s guard depth.

With Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, Terence Davis, and rookie Nique Clifford on the roster, the Kings are carrying over $74 million in salary at the shooting guard position.

Ellis is entering the final year of his deal and is due for a raise. The Kings are a mess right now, struggling to commit to a clear direction. The front office wants to sell, but ownership doesn’t.

In a loaded Western Conference, they could become sellers by the deadline, and that makes Ellis a logical candidate to be moved before his contract expires.

System fit and familiarity

Ellis fits seamlessly into New York’s system. He doesn’t need the ball, doesn’t force shots, and defends at an elite level. He could start alongside Brunson or come off the bench as a spark plug, similar to Alex Caruso with the Thunder. He also shares a connection with new Knicks head coach Mike Brown, who previously coached Ellis in Sacramento.

The Bottom Line

Ellis is the kind of acquisition that contenders should pursue. He’s efficient, disruptive, and unselfish. His numbers confirm what the eye test shows: a Caruso-type defender, a floor spacer, and a playoff-ready role player on a minimum contract. If Sacramento opens the door, the Knicks should be ready to step through.

