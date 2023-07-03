Sports Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz gets top seed; Djokovic seeks 8th title at All England Club Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission. Posted on

FILE – Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Alex de Minaur, of Australia, 6/4, 6/4 in their mens singles final match at the Queens Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Alcaraz is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)