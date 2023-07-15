Wimbledon betting promos: Claim best offers for Alcaraz-Djokovic

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The championship matches are finally here and these Wimbledon betting promos are raising the stakes for the action. This is the penultimate grand slam of the year for tennis and it represents one last opportunity for bettors to win on grass.

Sign up with any of the Wimbledon betting promos below to start off with the best sportsbook offers on the market. These promos include long-term membership benefits, bonus bets, and more.

Wimbledon Betting Promos: How to Sign Up

Wimbledon is one of the toughest tennis tournaments to bet on. The grass season is only a short part of the year and there is a ton of variance on the natural surfaces. As a result, it makes sense to take advantage of these Wimbledon betting promos to help tilt the odds in your favor. Let’s take a closer look at how new players can get in on the action with these new offers.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly

DraftKings Sportsbook gives bettors the chance to win before the players even take the court. Anyone who signs up and makes a qualifying deposit will be eligible for a 30-1 instant payout. Place a $5 wager on any player in the Wimbledon championships. This will trigger an instant $150 bonus. Bettors will be able to flip these bonus bets on other Wimbledon markets, MLB, soccer, WNBA, golf, and everything in between.

Click here and bet $5 on Wimbledon with DraftKings Sportsbook to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Win $200 on Wimbledon

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving bettors a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets on Wimbledon. Every new player will see their first bet trigger a 10-1 payout. Someone who places a $10 wager on Wimbledon will get $100 back in bonus bets. This promo maxes out at $200 in bonus bets. We recommend placing a $20 wager on either championship match this weekend. That will trigger a guaranteed win.

Activate this FanDuel Sportsbook promo and download the app to win $200 in bonuses. Click here to sign up today.

Caesars Sportsbook: How to Activate the “Full Caesar” Promo

Caesars Sportsbook is delivering a Wimbledon bonus to go along with long-term membership benefits. New bettors can place a real money wager of up to $1,250 on tennis this weekend. If that bet wins, you win straight cash. On the flip side, anyone who loses will receive a full refund in bonus bets. This equates to a second chance. New members will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, both of which will be instrumental in locking up exclusive membership perks.

Caesars also ranks with the top NJ casino apps, giving its users a variety of ways to experience outstanding action this weekend.

Use this link and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to start off with a $1,250 first bet and other long-term membership perks.

BetMGM Sportsbook Unlocks $1K Wimbledon Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out one of the largest new user promos on the market. Players can place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on Wimbledon. That first bet will be completely covered by this promotion. In other words, players who lose on that initial wager will get a refund in bonus bets. Given the unpredictability of tennis, it’s nice to have this safety net in place.

Click here to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook and lock in a $1,000 first bet for Wimbledon.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $1 on Wimbledon, Win $200

Instead of taking a chance on the Wimbledon championships, lock in a guarantee. Place a $1 wager on any tennis player this weekend. No matter what happens in the selected match, bettors will win $200 in bonus bets at the conclusion. It’s important to note that the outcome of the original wager won’t matter when it comes to these bonus bets.

Click this link to register with bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 on Wimbledon to win $200 in bonus bets.

