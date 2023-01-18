EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was a lock to draw interest for some of the vacant head coaching jobs around the NFL, which made the latest report that the Indianapolis Colts made a request to speak with Martindale unsurprising.

Martindale called it an honor that any team would want to speak with him for a job, but he reiterated what head coach Brian Daboll had said on Tuesday that he would not be interviewing this week. The Giants are in the middle of preparing for Saturday’s Divisional Round showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think it’s harder to get a head coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale joked before practice on Wednesday. “When I came here as a Giant, it wasn’t a stepping stone for me. It was a destination. And I love it here in New York. I love the city. I think it’s the greatest city in the world. I think it’s the greatest fans in the world. And the ownership, the Maras and Tischs have been great to my family. And honestly been locked in on Philly. We’re not interviewing this week.”

Martindale has been one the main reasons the Giants have been as strong as it has this season and the defensive coordinator had been pegged as a name that would garner interest around the league. The Giants’ defense ranked 17th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed this season under Martindale, his first in New York.

Martindale did say that he would be interested in sitting down for interviews if there was still time later on. He pointed to the relationship with Giants’ John Mara that he built after sitting down with him for an interview as to how beneficial a meeting like that can be.

“I think that when the time comes if there’s still time when we can do it, I’d love to sit down and talk with him,” Martindale said. Because that’s the same thing I did three years ago and that’s how I met Mr. Mara the first time and sat down with him. And after that time on I felt like he was a mentor and a friend… It’s not a slam dunk anywhere. It’s you just weigh your options and make a decision.”

Both the Giants’ offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka, and Martindale have had requests from teams for interviews for head coaching jobs and the Colts have requested to speak with Kafka as well.

It’s a position that Daboll himself had been in the past. However, the Giants’ head coach said that he never had an issue with staying focused when interview requests were pending.

“You work extremely hard to get to this spot, Daboll said. “All the work you’ve put in your Offseason, the training camps, regular season games, obviously the first playoff game. As a professional, that’s where all your attention is.”