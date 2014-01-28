Winter Classic tickets soar: report

Ticket prices for tonight’s showdown between the Rangers and Islanders have significantly risen, according to The New York Times. The …

The NHL announced that the game, which will be the second this week at Yankee Stadium, has officially sold out despite The Weather Channel projecting a game-time temperature of just 21 degrees.

The Times reported that tickets on the secondary market rose over 50% from Sunday morning to yesterday morning. TiqIQ’s chief executive Jesse Lawrence told the Times that the average price on the secondary market rose from $171 on Sunday morning to $261 yesterday morning.

Having the Super Bowl in town may be affecting the demand for tickets, as it could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for outsiders to see a professional hockey game at Yankee Stadium.