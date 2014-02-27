With Holmes on way out, Jets have free-agent WR options

The Jets’ thin receiver corps is about to get thinner with the impending release of Santonio Holmes. Not that Holmes …

The Jets’ thin receiver corps is about to get thinner with the impending release of Santonio Holmes. Not that Holmes is a big loss based on last year’s production — 23 catches, 456 yards and one touchdown in 11 games — but he’s by far the most accomplished receiver on the Jets roster.

General manager John Idzik must address the position during free agency or in the NFL draft. If he opts to bring in an established veteran, here is a look at the best free agent wideouts who are likely to hit the open market.

Eric DeckerDecker has scored 32 touchdowns over three seasons in Denver, and was productive even before Peyton Manning’s arrival. He’ll command a big contract, which might push him out of the Jets’ reach.

Julian Edelman

What Jets fan doesn’t love poaching from the Patriots? The danger is that Edelman’s 2013 stats (105 receptions, 1,056 yards, six touchdowns) might have been inflated by Bill Belichick’s system.

James Jones

Word is the 2012 leader in touchdown catches won’t be returning to Green Bay. Jones never has been “the guy,” and will turn 30 next month, but he could work on a shorter-length deal.

Hakeem NicksAt least this Giant wouldn’t have to leave the area. Nicks didn’t catch a touchdown last year despite 56 catches and 896 yards. Still, he’s an upper-echelon wideout and a major upgrade.

Emmanuel Sanders

The speedster was solid (67 catches, 740 yards, six touchdowns) in his first year as a starter in Pittsburgh. The Patriots liked Sanders last offseason, so signing him might stymie New England, too.