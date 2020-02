World Cup 2014 schedule: When and how to watch

The World Cup begins June 12 and there are 64 matches to enjoy (or not enjoy, depending on how your team does in its early round).

You can catch every game live on TV, either on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. Philly.com has a great breakdown of where to catch each match. Plus, ESPN will stream every game on the WatchESPN site and app.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Thursday, June 12

Group A: Brazil vs. Croati, 4 p.m.

Friday, June 13

Group A: Mexico vs. Cameroon, 12 p.m.

Group B: Spain vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m.

Group B: Chile vs. Australia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

Group C: Colombia vs. Greece, 12 p.m.

Group D: Uruguay vs. Costa Rica, 3 p.m.

Group D: England vs. Italy, 6 p.m.

Group C: Côte d’Ivoire vs. Japan, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 15

Group E: Switzerland vs. Ecuador, 12 p.m.

Group E: France vs. Honduras, 3 p.m.

Group F: Argentina vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 16

Group G: Germany vs. Portugal, 12 p.m.

Group F: Iran vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m.

Group G: Ghana vs. United States, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17

Group H: Belgium vs. Algeria, 12 p.m.

Group A: Brazil vs. Mexico, 3 p.m.

Group H: Russia vs. Korea Republic, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18

Group B: Australia vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m.

Group B: Spain vs. Chile, 3 p.m.

Group A: Cameroon vs. Croatia, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 19

Group C: Colombia vs. Cote d’Ivoire, 12 p.m.

Group D: Uruguay vs. England, 3 p.m.

Group C: Japan vs. Greece, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 20

Group D: Italy vs. Costa Rica, 12 p.m.

Group E: Switzerland vs. France, 3 p.m.

Group E: Honduras vs. Ecuador, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 21

Group F: Argentina vs. Iran, 12 p.m.

Group G: Germany vs. Ghana, 3 p.m.

Group F: Nigeria vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 22

Group H: Belgium vs. Russia, 12 p.m.

Group H: Korea Republic vs. Algeria, 3 p.m.

Group G: United States vs. Portugal, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 23

Group B: Australia vs. Spain, 12 p.m.

Group B: Netherlands vs. Chile, 12 p.m.

Group A: Cameroon vs. Brazil, 4 p.m.

Group A: Croatia vs. Mexico, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24

Group D: Costa Rica vs. England, 12 p.m.

Group D: Italy vs. Uruguay, 12 p.m.

Group C: Greece vs. Côte d’Ivoire, 4 p.m.

Group C: Japan vs. Colombia, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25

Group F: Nigeria vs. Argentina, 12 p.m.

Group F: Bosnia vs. Herzegovina, 12 p.m.

Group E: Honduras vs. Switzerland, 4 p.m.

Group E: Ecuador vs. France, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 26

Group G: United States vs. Germany, 12 p.m.

Group G: Portugal vs. Ghana, 12 p.m.

Group H: Algeria vs. Russia, 4 p.m.

Group H: Korea Republic vs. Belguim, 4 p.m.

Saturday June 28

Round of 16, TBD, 12 p.m.

Round of 16, TBD, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 29

Round of 16, TBD, 12 p.m.

Round of 16, TBD, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 30

Round of 16, TBD, 12 p.m.

Round of 16, TBD, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Round of 16, TBD, 12 p.m.

Round of 16, TBD, 4 p.m.

Friday, July 4

Round of 16, TBD, 12 p.m.

Round of 16, TBD, 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

Round of 16, TBD, 12 p.m.

Round of 16, TBD, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 8

Semi-finals, TBD, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9

Semi-finals, TBD, 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 12

Third place, TBD, 4 p.m.

Sunday July 13

Final, TBD, 3 p.m.