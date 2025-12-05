World Cup 2026: Mauricio Pochettino wants USA to balance pragmatism with push for glory

WASHINGTON — The first real glimpse at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on American shores has all fallen rather well for Team USA.

Friday’s World Cup Draw placed the United States (USMNT) in as favorable a group as you’ll find in the new-look, 48-nation competition. England has to open against Croatia in Group L, Brazil starts its tournament against Morocco in Group C, Spain wraps up Group H play against Uruguay.

The US has 26th-ranked Australia, 39th-ranked Paraguay, and the winner of a European play-off between Turkyie, Romania, Slovakia, and Kosovo. Not only is it winnable, but it also creates even higher expectations for a host nation looking to confirm that this is indeed a golden age for American soccer.

However, US head coach Mauricio Pochettino is pumping the brakes, especially for a nation that has not come close to reaching the pinnacle of legitimate contention for a World Cup title.

“Maybe if you’re Argentina and you’re the best team and the last winner of the World Cup, maybe you can think, ‘OK, this is the group stage, after, what is going to happen?’” the Argentinian said. “But with USA? Our first game is the final of the World Cup. Our second is the final of the World Cup.”

Pochettino has his squad playing its best soccer since taking over in Sept. 2024. The US defeated Asian powerhouses Japan 2-0 on Sept. 9, then one month later drew 1-1 with an Ecuador team that finished second in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying behind only the defending World Cup champs, Argentina.

They swept consecutive matchups against their Group D opponents, beating Australia on Oct. 14 and Paraguay on Nov. 15 by scores of 2-1. Three days later, they thrashed South American juggernauts Uruguay 5-1.

With it, something special is being planted in the minds of the Americans thanks to their head coach.

“Belief in soccer is everything because without believing — you can have talent, you can have strategy — but if you don’t have belief and the spirit and the fight, that’s an emotional thing that you need to connect with the energy to express your talent,” Pochettino said. “I cannot lie, the last few games, the last few windows, the team was capable to show a very good thing to the fans.”

“The belief is the biggest thing that Poch has instilled in the team,” veteran defender Tim Ream added. “It showed the lack of fear that we have for these powerhouses. It also showed our togetherness.”

Captain Tyler Adams said that Pochettino’s gospel is laying the foundation for a “winning culture,” which is further fueling the belief that a deep run in the tournament is in store.

“Don’t think too much and fight and follow the rules,” Pochettino said. “If we’re able to have 26 players on the roster aligned with the same way to think, being humble, putting the interest of the team before your interest, it’s so simple. It’s so simple, but so difficult to get.”

For more on the USA and the 2026 World Cup, visit AMNY.com