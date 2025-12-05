World Cup 2026: Mauricio Pochettino wants USA to balance pragmatism with push for glory

WASHINGTON — The first real glimpse at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on American shores has all fallen rather well for Team USA.
Friday’s World Cup Draw placed the United States (USMNT) in as favorable a group as you’ll find in the new-look, 48-nation competition. England has to open against Croatia in Group L, Brazil starts its tournament against Morocco in Group C, Spain wraps up Group H play against Uruguay.
The US has 26th-ranked Australia, 39th-ranked Paraguay, and the winner of a European play-off between Turkyie, Romania, Slovakia, and Kosovo. Not only is it winnable, but it also creates even higher expectations for a host nation looking to confirm that this is indeed a golden age for American soccer.
However, US head coach Mauricio Pochettino is pumping the brakes, especially for a nation that has not come close to reaching the pinnacle of legitimate contention for a World Cup title.
“Maybe if you’re Argentina and you’re the best team and the last winner of the World Cup, maybe you can think, ‘OK, this is the group stage, after, what is going to happen?’” the Argentinian said. “But with USA? Our first game is the final of the World Cup. Our second is the final of the World Cup.”
Pochettino has his squad playing its best soccer since taking over in Sept. 2024. The US defeated Asian powerhouses Japan 2-0 on Sept. 9, then one month later drew 1-1 with an Ecuador team that finished second in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying behind only the defending World Cup champs, Argentina.
They swept consecutive matchups against their Group D opponents, beating Australia on Oct. 14 and Paraguay on Nov. 15 by scores of 2-1. Three days later, they thrashed South American juggernauts Uruguay 5-1.
With it, something special is being planted in the minds of the Americans thanks to their head coach.