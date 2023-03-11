WynnBet Mass promo: Bet $100+ any basketball game, get $100 bonus bets

There’s a brand-new WynnBet Mass promo now available to Bay State bettors. Those who sign up via the links on this page will have the chance to Bet $100, Get a $100 bet credit, no matter if their first cash wager wins or loses.

Given the number of college basketball, NBA, and NHL games on tap for this weekend, it’s important to note that new users will have plenty of games to pick from when using this offer. You can Bet $100, Get $100 as a bet credit win or lose.

WynnBet Massachusetts is now live and the app can be downloaded via an iOS or Android device. Once signed up, you’ll have the ability to choose any NBA, college basketball, or NHL game and bet $100+ on your preferred market.

Click here to unlock this WynnBet Mass promo and Bet $100, Get a $100 bet credit.

WynnBet Mass Promo Comes with $100 Bet Credit for $100+ Wager

It’s not every day that a legal online sportsbook will give players what’s essentially a deposit match for their first wager, but that’s what WynnBet is essentially doing with this offer. Players who sign up and wager $100+ on a single betting market will receive a $100 bet credit. This will convey even if the bet settles as a loss.

New players could, for example, wager $100 on the Boston Bruins to win on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. Win or lose, bettors who make that bet will earn a $100 bet credit, even if Detroit pulls off the upset. In the event that you bet on the Bruins to win and they do, you would earn a cash profit, the $100 bet credit, and your $100 stake back. You’d then be free to use your bet credit and cash winnings on another game in the sports league of your choice.

How to Get This WynnBet Mass Promo

The great thing for prospective bettors is that signing up with WynnBet isn’t a difficult process to complete. In fact, it should only take a couple of minutes to set up an account. Follow these instructions to get started today:

Click here to sign up for this WynnBet Mass promo.

to sign up for this WynnBet Mass promo. Input your name, address, and other information needed to confirm your identity.

Select a betting market in any game.

Wager $100+ on that market.

You will earn a $100 bet credit win or lose. You can then use the bet credit on another game in the app. This can be on a game from the same sports league or an entirely different one.

Great In-App Promo

There’s a unique in-app promo available to all new and existing WynnBet players. This offer, the build your own bet bonus, gives players the chance to secure a $10 bet credit win or lose.

In order to qualify, players must opt-into the offer via the promotions tab. Then, bettors need to build a 3+ leg parlay with minimum odds of +400. After wagering $25+ on this bet, you can earn a $10 bet credit win, lose, or push. This isn’t the only in-app promo available, so be sure to check out the promotions tab for the most up-to-date offers ahead of a busy sports weekend.

Lock-in a $100 bet credit when you click here to activate this new WynnBet Mass promo.

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support Terms and conditions at bet.WynnBET.com. Must be 21 or older to participate. Get set before you bet – talk to GameSense first! LiveChat @ GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.