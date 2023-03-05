WynnBet Mass promo code: Download the app, get $150 in bonuses

The latest WynnBet Mass promo code offer is a great way to get started in Massachusetts. This new offer is the key to stacking up bonuses before the March 10 launch date. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this new promotion.

WYNNBET Sportsbook WYNNBET MASSACHUSETTS CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS $50 Sports Bonus

+ $100 Bet Credit on Launch Day PRE-REGISTER NOW

With the imminent launch of Massachusetts sports betting approaching, now is the time to take advantage of this WynnBet Mass promo code offer. Bettors can score a $50 sports bonus by wagering $250 on the app. Additionally, bettors who place a wager of $100 or more will automatically qualify for $100 in bet credits.

This offer will provide new players with a total of $150 in bonuses. Massachusetts is going to be the next state to officially launch sports betting. Time is running out on this offer as the official launch date approaches. WynnBet Sportsbook is going to be a top option out there for all types of sports fans, but basketball fans especially as March heats up.

Click here to enable this WynnBet Mass promo code offer and grab $150 in bonus bets.

Get $150 in Bonuses With This WynnBet Mass Promo Code

Players can lock in $150 in bonuses through this WynnBet Mass promo. First things first, players will get a $50 sports bonus after betting $250 on any available markets. This sports bonus will be a cash offer, which means bettors can wager with this cash or withdraw it.

As for the $100 in bet credits, players simply need to place a $100+ wager on any market to trigger this offer. This WynnBet promo is the best way to set yourself up with $150 in bonuses for the opening weekend of sports betting.

WynnBet Mass Promo Code: How to Sign Up Early

Signing up early is the only way to unlock this WynnBet Mass promotion. New players can sign up from a computer or mobile device by following the step-by-step guide below:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need for a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need for a promo code. After being redirected to a pre-registration landing page, input basic identifying information to create an account.

Verify you’re in Massachusetts via a geolocation confirmation request.

Download the WynnBet Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

From there, all that’s left to do is wait for sports betting to get the green light in Massachusetts. Activate this offer before next Friday’s March 10 deadline.

Massachusetts Sports Betting is Coming Soon

Massachusetts is one of the best states to be a sports fan and it’s about to get a whole lot better. This new promotion is one way for bettors to hit the ground running next weekend.

As soon as the WynnBet Sportsbook app is live, bettors will be able to place wagers on the NBA, college basketball, and more. It’s March, which means that basketball is going to be taking center stage. March Madness is always one of the biggest sports betting events of the year and we don’t expect this year to be any different.

Click here to enable this WynnBet Mass promo code offer and grab $150 in bonus bets.

WYNNBET Sportsbook WYNNBET MASSACHUSETTS CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS $50 Sports Bonus

+ $100 Bet Credit on Launch Day PRE-REGISTER NOW

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.