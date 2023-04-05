WynnBet Massachusetts promo code unlocks $100 bonus for the Masters, NBA

Claim a guaranteed bonus with the WynnBET Massachusetts promo code offer. New customers can unlock this offer by following our links to sign up. Bettors in the Bay State can use the WynnBET app to wager on the Masters, NBA games, and much more.

WYNNBET Sportsbook WYNNBET MASSACHUSETTS If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support Terms and conditions at bet.WynnBET.com. Must be 21 or older to participate. Get set before you bet – talk to GameSense first! LiveChat @ GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234. CLAIM NOW BET $100, GET $100

BET CREDIT CLAIM OFFER

Bet $100 with the WynnBET Massachusetts promo code to secure $100 in bonus bets. It doesn’t matter if your first wager wins or loses.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and many other top names in golf are back in action this week at Augusta National for the Masters Tournament. Use the WynnBET Sportsbook app to bet on who you think will win the green jacket. You can also find odds and promotions for other games this week.

Register here to activate the WynnBET Massachusetts promo code offer. Make a $100 wager to gain $100 in bonus bets.

Unlock the WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code for the Masters

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have the best odds to win the green jacket this weekend at Augusta. It’s been eight years since McIlory won a major tournament. He is only missing the Masters to complete a career grand slam.

But as always, most eyes will be on the performance of Woods. He has won the Masters five times in his career, with the latest win coming back in 2019. Check the promotions tab to find more bonus offers this weekend for the Masters. Look at the Playbook to find news about the PGA, expert picks, and podcasts.

Bet $100, Get $100 with the WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

WynnBET is now a legal and approved betting option in Massachusetts. It only takes a few minutes to sign up for an account. Follow our guide to get started with the best welcome bonus.

Click here to activate the WynnBET Massachusetts promo code offer and complete registration. Enter info to verify your age and identity. Download the WynnBET Sportsbook app on your mobile phone and allow for geolocation services. Bets can be made from anywhere within the MA state lines. Deposit $100 or more with an accepted payment method. Place a $100 wager on golf or any other sport.

The outcome of this bet doesn’t matter. You will receive a $100 bonus bet to use on the sport or game of your choice.

Odds for the Raptors vs. Celtics & Other NBA Games this Week

Sports betting apps launched just in time for Celtics fans to bet on the NBA Playoffs. They have a few more game in the regular season, including a matchup with the Raptors on Wednesday night. Boston is a 4.5-point favorite. They are coming off of a tough loss on Tuesday night to the 76ers.

Other key NBA matchups on Wednesday include the Lakers vs. Clippers, Bulls vs. Bucks, and Kings vs. Mavericks. LeBron James and the Lakers are looking to end the season on a winning streak to avoid the play-in games. The winner of their game on Wednesday will be in 6th place in the West.

You can also use the WynnBET app to place wagers on the NHL, MLB, UFC, NASCAR, and many other sports. There will be live odds during Bruins games, which is a great way to hedge your pre-game bets.

Click here to unlock the best WynnBET Massachusetts promo code offer. Make a $100 bet to receive a $100 bonus bet.

WYNNBET Sportsbook WYNNBET MASSACHUSETTS If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support Terms and conditions at bet.WynnBET.com. Must be 21 or older to participate. Get set before you bet – talk to GameSense first! LiveChat @ GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234. CLAIM NOW BET $100, GET $100

BET CREDIT CLAIM OFFER

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support Terms and conditions at bet.WynnBET.com. Must be 21 or older to participate. Get set before you bet – talk to GameSense first! LiveChat @ GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234