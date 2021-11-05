WynnBet promo code activates best NFL Week 9, CFB bonus

There are a ton of NFL Week 9 and college football games on this weekend’s schedule, and the latest WynnBet promo code unlocks a sensational odds boost that can be applied to any game. This offer levels the playing field, giving every team the same moneyline odds, paying out a sizable bonus if either team in the user-selected game scores a touchdown.

The best new user promo available with WynnBet comes by way of a 100-1 odds boost that can be applied to any college football or NFL Week 9 game. This promo might not have the same financial upside as WynnBet’s other two new user offers, but it’s an absolute no-brainer.

Users who register for a new account and make a $20+ deposit will have access to this opportunity to Bet $1, Win $100 if either team in the player’s selected game scores a touchdown. That means if a bettor wants to wager $1 on the Tennessee Titans or Los Angeles Rams, a $100 bonus would be issued if either team scores a touchdown. That’s highly likely as the oddsmakers at WynnBet have set the total points line at 53.5.

Other new user promos

There are two other new user promos that can be activated without a WynnBet promo code.

$1,000 risk-free bet

This offer is an industry standard that exists within many legal online sports betting apps. With this $1,000 risk-free bet, a new user can wager up to $1,000 on the game of their choice and if the bet loses, WynnBet will refund the user’s account up to $1,000 in site credit.

200% wager match

This is a unique promo in that WynnBet will effectively double a prospective bettor’s first wager amount in site credit up to $1,500 on a $750 max wager. If a bettor throws down $750 on the Rams to win their game but the Titans prevail, the user will get a $300 Free Bet, followed by four more Free Bets –with each being doled out every 7 days– until the $1,500 mark has been reached.

How to sign up without a WynnBet promo code

You won’t need a WynnBet promo code to access any of the aforementioned new user promos. Each of the offers can be accessed by clicking on any of the links on this page.

Register for a new account by filling in the required information.

Make a first deposit of at least $20 to activate the new user promo of your choice.

Opt-into your selected promo.

If you choose the 100-1 odds boost, select the NFL Week 9 or college football game in which you believe e a touchdown will be scored.

If either team in the game you select scores a touchdown, you’ll earn a $100 bonus on a mere $1 bet, assuming you select the 100-1 odds boost from WynnBet.

