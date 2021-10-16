WynnBet promo delivers wild bet $1, win $100 football bonus

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Emerging online sportsbook WynnBet is ready to go for Week 6 of the college football regular season and Week 7 of the NFL regular season with a no-brainer, no-doubt-about-it offer on any football game played Saturday or Sunday.

The latest WynnBet promo delivers football bettors the ultimate no-brainer bonus which pays out $100 on a $1 wager. Simply make a first deposit of $20 into a new account and then wager $1 on any college or pro football game this weekend. If either team scores a point, a $100 bonus will be paid.

The terms don’t get much more simple than that. Deposit $20+, bet $1+, win $100 — if at least one team scores. There’s no need to use a WynnBet promo code, nor is there a need to do a statistical deep dive to unearth the value and obvious nature of this bonus. It has been nearly 80 years since an NFL game has ended in a scoreless tie, while college football games require at least one team to score. And to get this prop at 100-1 odds makes it all that much more of a can’t-miss.

No WynnBet promo code is needed to grab this offer. Simply jump into the mix by clicking the state-based links on this page which will automatically activate these special odds.

WynnBet Promo for Football Weekend Gives Can’t-Miss Bonus

As noted above, this is essentially a sure-fire bonus. As for why WynnBet would offer such ridiculous odds in what is obviously a losing scenario on its end, the answer is quite simple. The competition for new players is fierce in legal sports betting markets, and WynnBet is looking to make a dent in the current market share. In order to do it, WynnBet is hoping to attract prospective bettors with a bonus that enables the brand to feature its app and betting options.

Relatedly, the platform also offers a $1,000 risk-free first bet, which also does not require a WynnBet promo code.

Read on below for more on how to activate these bonuses.

Skip the WynnBet Promo Code, Score New Player Bonus

In order to grab this no-brainer football bonus, simply complete the following steps.

Use the state-based links available in this article. Bettors in states such as Arizona, New Jersey, Tennessee, Colorado, Indiana, and Virginia can jump into the mix. No WynnBet promo code is required.

Complete the registration fields by providing some basic background information.

Make a first deposit of at least $20. This part is particularly important, as a $20 first deposit is required to activate either offer.

Following deposit, you will be presented with two options — 100-1 football odds or a $1,000 risk-free first bet. Select your offer.

Then, place a first wager using this bonus. Be sure to select the offer in the bet slip before confirming the wager.

Busy Weekend Ahead

Major League Baseball ALCS and NLCS action gets underway while the NHL regular season is in its infancy, but most of the betting action will be on a packed Saturday slate of college games followed by NFL Week 6. Be sure to check out all of the special bonuses and insurances promos available, all of which are there to be had without a WynnBet promo code.