Yankee Stadium and Citi Field: A guide to what’s new

Baseball season starts Monday for the Mets, while the Yankees’ home opener is next Monday. Fans can expect new features at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium:

AMENITIES

The Yankees announced 10 open-air suite boxes on the Field Level concourse, which feature catered food and staff service. One of the stadium’s most popular lounges, the Jim Beam Suite, has been renovated and will offer more food choices, like Red Stag Glazed barbecue wings. And the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar will have more couches and lounge seating, as well as new special drinks, according to the team.

MERCHANDISE

Fans with a penchant for authentic memorabilia can look forward to visiting the Yankee Stadium Home Plate Team Store, which is undergoing renovations to add new checkout locations and display areas.

At Citi Field, Mets fans will be able to pick up merchandise featuring the team’s new mascot, Mrs. Met.

FOOD

Fans of the Bronx Bombers are getting several new food and drink options this year, like a chicken and waffles cart, a tacos and empanadas cart, unlimited popcorn buckets, Sweetfrog Frozen Yogurt and Papa John’s Pizza. Fans can also build their own nachos order inside of a plastic replica Yankees helmet on the 200 and 300 levels and in the bleachers.

For Mets fans, suites, clubs and restaurants throughout the park will incorporate into their dishes vegetables and herbs grown in a garden on the roof of Citi Field’s administrative building. And for kids, the stadium will have a new concession stand that offers kids’ meals, milk and ballpark staples. New menu options throughout the stadium include chicken dogs at Shake Shack, burritos at El Verano Taqueria, a Seafood Basket at Catch of the Day and vegan pizza at Two Boots.

TICKETS

Most ticket prices will stay the same at Yankee Stadium or decrease during the new season, according to the team. A handful of seats on Field Level Section 132, Main Level Section 215 and 225 and obstructed view seats in Sections 201 and 239 of the bleachers will go up. MasterCard users get benefits at Yankee Stadium, including up to $15 off select tickets, opportunities for $5 tickets at certain games and up to 50% off tickets at other games.

There are opportunities for free tickets to Mets games, specifically for children during the April 18-27 homestand and for fans celebrating their birthdays during the season.

MILITARY PERSONNEL

At Yankee Stadium, active members of the military can get a free ticket to the Grandstand Level or Bleachers or get a half-priced ticket for other areas of the stadium at some games.

At Monday night Mets games, active and retired military can get free tickets for themselves and three guests on April 21, July 7, July 28, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15 on the night of the games in the ticket office lobby in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda, subject to availability. On “non-Military” Monday games, active personnel will still get free day-of-game tickets.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Citi Field is hosting the post-game 2014 Mets Concert Series on Saturdays, which will feature shows by 50 Cent (June 14), Huey Lewis and the News (July 12), Boyz II Men (Aug. 16) and Austin Mahone (Sept. 27).