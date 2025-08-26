Yankees 2026 schedule release: Host Sept. 11 Subway Series celebration

Aug 12, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees have the third-easiest remaining schedule in the majors this season, and could very well have that same advantage next season after their 2026 schedule was released Tuesday.

Of the Bronx Bombers’ 23 final games of the 2026 season in September, 17 come against teams that currently possess losing records and are out of the playoff picture. Regardless, one of their largest series of the season is during that stretch, as the Yankees host the Mets during the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

They meet the Mets in Queens in mid-May for the other three games of their annual Subway Series.

The Yankees start the season out west with trips to San Francisco and Seattle before their home opener on April 3 against the Miami Marlins in the Bronx. They will host the Los Angeles Angels on Jackie Robinson Day and one week later, head to Boston to face the rival Red Sox at Fenway Park.

For the full schedule, see below:

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com