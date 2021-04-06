Yankees acquire Rougned Odor from Rangers | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Yankees have acquired veteran second baseman Rougned Odor from the Texas Rangers, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Texas is expected to absorb most of the $27 million owed to Odor. He’s signed for through the 2022 season with an option for 2023.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are sending two prospects to Texas in return.

The deal is to provide some infield depth as the Yankees currently have just Tyler Wade as their only utility infielder. Bringing on Odor would at least present the opportunity for manager Aaron Boone to put out a stronger offensive lineup, too, by playing the 27-year-old at second while shifting DJ LeMahieu over to first base.

Jay Bruce, normally an outfielder, has seen a bulk of the action at first base while Luke Voit recovers from knee surgery.

Odor has plenty of pop for a second baseman, hitting at least 30 home runs in three of four seasons from 2016-2019. However, his plate discipline plummeted with an alarming strikeout rate, leading the league with 178 punchouts in 2019.

Subsequently, his batting average has also taken a hit with inconsistent peaks and valleys. He hit .271 and .253 in 2016 and 2018, but just .204 and .205 in 2017 and 2019.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Odor batted just .167 with 10 home runs and 47 strikeouts in 38 games.

After spring training in which he batted just .200 in 35 at-bats, the Rangers designated him for assignment, ensuring he would not be with the big club in 2021.