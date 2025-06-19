Yankees end miserable drought, down Angels 7-3

Jun 19, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) celebrates his two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels with second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees ended a frustrating offensive drought with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in the Bronx, snapping a six-game losing streak and scoring their most runs since June 11.

After managing just seven total runs over their previous seven games, a slump matched only twice in franchise history in 1908 and 1968, the Yankees (43-31) finally found life at the plate when they needed it most.

Carlos Rodon continued his All-Star push, striking out seven over six innings while giving up a season-high three solo home runs. Despite the long balls, Rodon kept New York ahead and delivered a much-needed quality start to help secure the win.

The Angels struck first when Rodon left a fastball over the middle of the plate, and Mike Trout sent it into the visitors’ bullpen for his 12th homer of the season.

But the Yankees quickly answered back in the bottom of the first. Paul Goldschmidt opened with a double, Cody Bellinger followed with an infield single, and Giancarlo Stanton drove in a run on a controversial fielder’s choice that saw Bellinger called out at second after replay review, frustrating the Yankee dugout.

Former top prospect and first-rounder Jo Adell gave the Angels a 2-1 lead early, sneaking a home run over the short porch on a 93-mph fastball.

A seven-minute rain delay paused play at Yankee Stadium, and the break seemed to spark the Yankees’ offense. DJ LeMahieu started the rally with a two-out single, setting the table for Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt to hit back-to-back home runs, pushing New York to a 4-2 lead.

Both starting pitchers settled down by the third inning, each throwing three scoreless innings, until Taylor Ward took advantage of a hanging slider from Rodon to cut the Yankees’ lead to one with his 19th homer of the year.

Grisham added a second extra-base hit with a double over newly acquired utility man Lamont Wade Jr., and Bellinger extended the lead with a two-out single, driving in Grisham and sending New York into the eighth inning with a 5-3 lead.

Jonathan Loaisiga entered to protect the lead and quickly retired the first two batters, thanks to standout defensive plays from Jazz Chisholm Jr. and DJ LeMahieu.

Trout, who owns a .316 career batting average and .992 OPS against the Yankees, lined a two-out single up the middle to bring the tying run to the plate, but New York held firm, forcing Ward to ground out.

Aaron Judge opened the bottom of the eighth with a double, and Stanton followed with a walk before rain forced another delay. Chisholm Jr. reached on a bunt, setting up Anthony Volpe, who had gone 0-for-19 entering the at-bat, with bases loaded and no outs. Volpe drove in a run with a soft groundout to second, and Austin Wells pushed the lead to 7-3 with a sacrifice fly.

Bellinger finished 3-for-4 with an RBI. Grisham went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, and two RBIs. Goldschmidt and Chisholm Jr. each collected two hits.

Mark Leiter Jr. and Loaisiga each threw scoreless innings before Devin Williams closed out the game with three strikeouts, helping the Yankees get back in the win column just in time for a three-game series against division rival Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com