The New York Yankees lost 4-0 to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.

The Astros will face the Dodgers when the World Series begins on Tuesday in Los Angeles, playing in Major League Baseball's World Series for the first time since 2005.

The Yankees, who had won three straight games in New York to force the Astros to play two elimination games, could not find their offense in Houston, scoring just one run in the final two games of the series at Minute Maid Park.

The team came within inches of tying the game with the Astros leading 1-0 in the top of the fifth.

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird raced home from third on an infield grounder, but Astros third baseman Alex Bregman picked it up and made a gutsy throw to McCann at the plate for the out, which sent the orange-clad Astros fans into a frenzy.

Wasn’t the ending to the season we wanted but I’m proud of my team we fought hard and gave everything we had til the end. We’ll be better and more determined to come back and finish what we couldn’t this year. Thx for all the support this year it was a fun and crazy ride. A post shared by Aaron hicks (@ahicks31) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

The Astros scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth with the key hit coming off the bat of catcher Brian McCann, who lined a two-out double into the right field corner to score two and push the lead to 4-0.

Designated Astros hitter Evan Gattis and second baseman Jose Altuve each contributed solo home runs in the ballgame.

Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge came to the plate in the top of the eighth with a runner on and a chance to cut the Astros lead in half with a homer, but McCullers struck him out to end the inning and preserve the 4-0 lead.

"There are things we need to get better on and that will be a focus, but I'm extremely proud of this group," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after the game.

"Wasn’t the ending to the season we wanted but I’m proud of my team we fought hard and gave everything we had til the end," Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks wrote in a post on Instagram. "We’ll be better and more determined to come back and finish what we couldn’t this year."

We just witnessed an epic #ALCS. Hats off to the @astros, they are a great team and a lot of fun to watch. I’m proud of my @Yankees, it’s tough to watch your ex-teammates lose, but they are young, talented, and will be back. — Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) October 22, 2017

Former Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira also expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back next season: "It’s tough to watch your ex-teammates lose, but they are young, talented, and will be back," he said on Twitter.

The Astros last reached the World Series in 2005 when they were swept 4-0 by the Chicago White Sox.

With Nicole Levy