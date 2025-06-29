Yankees turn into Bash Brothers as Judge, Chisholm hit homers to crush the Athletics

Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2025.

On the back of a four-homer day, including a pair from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees secured a series win over the Athletics in a 12-5 triumph on Sunday.

New York gave Marcus Stroman his first win of the year in his return from the injured list, while dealing former starter Luis Severino the loss in his return to the Bronx.

After Stroman kept the A’s scoreless through the first two innings of play, the Yankees broke the ice in the bottom of the second. Jazz Chisholm Jr. laced a solo homer into the right field seats, giving New York a 1-0 lead. Chisholm’s 13th homer of the year was his second of the series and third in his last four games.

After his homer, he made an impact with his glove on the top of the third. With the Athletics pressing with two men on and one out, he turned a 5-5-3 double play to keep the Yankees on top.

In the bottom half, spotty Athletics’ defense allowed Chisholm to strike again. After a dropped popup by Luis Urias, the Yankees set the table with a walk and hit by pitch. Chisholm came back to the plate and drilled a three-run triple to make it 4-0.

Severino uncorked a wild pitch afterwards, allowing Chisholm to trot home and make it 5-0 through three.

With the Athletics’ right-hander laboring in his old ballpark, Aaron Judge put the gavel down on his outing with a two-run blast into the left field seats. His 29th of the season made it 7-0.

Severino finished his first start back at Yankee Stadium with seven runs allowed, six of them earned, with five hits, three walks and three strikeouts over 3.2 innings pitched.

Willie MacIver gave the A’s their only offense against Stroman on a solo home run, making it 7-1 in the top of the fifth, but Stroman finished the inning without further damage. He finished the day allowing one run on three hits with two walks and striking out a pair.

However, the Yankees responded in a big way against A’s reliever Hogan Harris. After a trickling single by Anthony Volpe and Trent Grisham walk, Cody Bellinger gave the Yankees their third homer of the day on a three-run shot. His 11th blast of the year made it 10-1 Yankees through the fifth.

After Stroman’s departure, J.T. Brubaker was the first out of the bullpen for New York, but he couldn’t keep the A’s down for long. He lasted only a third of an inning, walking three batters and allowing two hits before being relieved for Jonathan Loaisiga, who allowed a pair of inherited runners to score before putting out the fire.

Tim Hill pitched a scoreless top of the seventh before Judge gave the Yankees some cushion back on a two-run homer, his second of the day and 30th of the season. He now sits in second for most round-trippers in the league, behind only Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Ian Hamilton and Luke Weaver each pitched a scoreless inning to finish the victory and series win. The Yankees improve 48-35, while the A’s fall to 34-52.

New York will hit the road for a week-long road trip starting Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Carlos Rodón will take the mound for the Yankees against Toronto’s Max Scherzer; first pitch is at 7:07.