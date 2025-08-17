Yankees enjoy ‘sweep’ success in scorching St. Louis with late heroics to beat Cardinals

Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) celebrates with catcher Austin Wells (28) after the Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals and swept the series at Busch Stadium on Aug. 17, 2025.

The Yankees secured their first sweep in over a month with an 8-4 win over the Cardinals, improving to 67-57 and returning to 10 games over .500.

It also marked their first consecutive series wins since defeating the Rockies and Angels, which ended on May 28. The victory helped New York gain ground in the playoff race, picking up a game on the Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Guardians, all of whom lost earlier in the day.

The real-feel temperature hit 109 degrees on a scorching Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, and Will Warren felt every bit of it. He labored through his outing, struggling to put hitters away while receiving little help from his defense. Warren lasted only 4 2/3 innings, striking out three while giving up seven hits and just one earned run.

After starting the afternoon 0-for-14 against Miles Mikolas, the Yankees finally broke through in the fourth with four straight hits. Paul Goldschmidt ignited the rally with a double off the wall, and Jasson Domínguez followed with an infield single to bring home the first run. Ryan McMahon and José Caballero kept the line moving with RBI singles to cap the surge.

Sloppy defense in the bottom of the fourth opened the door for St. Louis, as Ryan McMahon, despite his 93rd-percentile glove and +5 OAA, misplayed a grounder to his right, allowing Iván Herrera to reach safely. Jordan Walker battled back from an 0-2 hole to draw a walk, putting two on with one out.

Just as it seemed Warren might escape, Thomas Saggese lined a double that Cody Bellinger misplayed in right, allowing two runs to score and tying the game. Warren limited the damage by getting Nathan Church to ground out and end the inning.

Much like the fourth inning, and true to their Achilles’ heel all season, sloppy defense came back to bite the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a terrific sliding stop but threw the ball away, allowing Lars Nootbaar to reach second. Warren struck out Masyn Winn for the first out, but Alec Burleson followed with a single to right, scoring Nootbaar to even the game at three.

That ended Warren’s day, as Devin Williams entered and struck out Jordan Walker to escape the inning, continuing his dominance outside of the closer role.

Camilo Doval’s struggles with the Yankees continued in the sixth, when he gave up a solo homer to Yohel Pozo that put the Cardinals ahead 4-3. He has now been tagged for five earned runs across his first eight appearances in pinstripes.

It’s been a weekend to forget for Kyle Leahy, who came into the series with a 2.59 ERA and leaves with it up to 3.07. His afternoon ended after a leadoff walk to Trent Grisham, prompting Riley O’Brien to take over. O’Brien’s first pitch to Aaron Judge was lined into right for a single, and Cody Bellinger followed with a sacrifice fly to center that tied the game at four.

Caballero continues to spark the Yankees since joining the club, going 5-for-11 with two walks, four stolen bases, and four runs scored in the series. He set the table in the ninth by reaching on an error, advancing to second on the throw, and moving to third on a passed ball.

JoJo Romero then walked Giancarlo Stanton, who pinch-hit for Ben Rice, and intentionally walked Aaron Judge, loading the bases. Cody Bellinger broke the game open with a two-run single, Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, and Paul Goldschmidt added another with an RBI double, his third hit of the day in his return to St. Louis, capping a four-spot in the ninth.

Luke Weaver closed the door with a five-out save to seal the Yankees’ win.